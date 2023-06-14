The City of Ithaca and Cornell University currently has a memorandum of understanding that allows Cornell to pay about $1.6 million to the city annually as a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT). That agreement is set to expire in 2024.
The expiration of the agreement has inspired a group of residents to organize under the Fair Share Campaign to pressure the city to negotiate for an increased PILOT contribution from Cornell to help increase funding for vital city services.
There is a massive amount of public support in favor of negotiating an increased contribution from Cornell, but the city has put together a group that is operating behind closed doors to come to an agreement with Cornell, and little is known about whether or not that group is advocating for an increased contribution from the ivy league institution that occupies roughly 60% of tax-exempt city property with billions sitting in its endowment.
In response to the lack of transparency, Fifth Ward Common Council candidates Jason Houghton and Margaret Fabrizio confronted the Common Council during the public comment period of their meeting that took place on June 7. Houghton and Fabrizio are also running on the independent ‘Ithacans for Progress’ line along with current First Ward Alderperson Cynthia Brock.
Houghton, who is running for the two-year term to represent the Fifth Ward, said that he is “concerned about transparency with the upcoming iteration of the memorandum of understanding between Ithaca and Cornell University.”
Houghton said he understands that Cornell is a critical community institution that provides livelihoods for many residents and he doesn’t want to paint them as an antagonist. Despite what Cornell does offer, Houghton added, “Many citizens, as well as members of the council, feel that Cornell does not contribute what it should to city services.”
Regarding the upcoming negotiation with Cornell, Houghton said, “I think it’s very important that citizens understand what the city intends to do about this…What are the city’s general goals?” He continued saying that the Fair Share Campaign has been gathering information about what other municipalities that host Ivy League universities are doing to try to forge a more equitable relationship.
“They have a lot of information they can share. They would like to share that with the city so that the city is as informed as possible in negotiations,” Houghton said. He added, “It's not a huge leap to say that we're constantly in a struggle because of the large tax-exempt footprint of Cornell.”
Fifth Ward candidate for Common Council and leader of the Fair Share Campaign, Margaret Fabrizio, confronted the council saying, “I’m guessing Cornell would be very much interested in getting a new deal in place very quickly this summer before a new council and mayor are seated given that nearly every council candidate is calling for a significant contribution for the city.” Fabrizio added, “let’s not operate on Cornell’s timetable, let's operate on our timetable.”
“Instead of meeting behind closed doors, let's use this time to get as well informed as we can about national models for PILOTs,” Fabrizio said. She continued asking the Common Council to invite organizers of the Fair Share Campaign to a future meeting and to host a “PILOT Conference” with invited speakers from municipalities that host tax-exempt universities that have already fought the battle for increased contributions.
In recent years, the city of New Haven in Connecticut has pressured Yale to significantly increase its contribution to the city. Philadelphia has pressured the University of Pennsylvania to increase its PILOT to $10 million per year. Activists with the group Penn for PILOTS are pressuring the university to increase their contribution even more to $40 million per year, which equates to 40% of what the university would owe in property taxes annually.
Even if Cornell paid just 25% of what they would owe in property taxes annually in the form of a PILOT, it would increase the university's current contribution to the City of Ithaca from roughly $1.6 million to $8.25 million.
Fabrizio told the Common Council, “We need to get informed about legislative remedies that are in use in other states, because that kind of legislative remedy is not out of the question for us here.”
Fabrizio continued saying, “It's so disheartening to hear that a negotiating team has been quietly appointed, the members of which are still unknown to the public.” According to Fabrizio, “The lack of transparency regarding such an enormous city issue affects all of us and it's really disturbing, especially a city issue that has had so much recent focus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.