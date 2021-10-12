ITHACA, NY -- Cornell junior Patrick Mehler was sworn into office at the Oct. 6 Common Council meeting as the newest representative for the fourth ward. Mehler was chosen from two applicants by a selection committee to replace Steven Smith after he resigned this summer to move out of town.
Mehler’s appointment was approved 6-3, the exact number of votes needed to pass. Council members Cynthia Brock, Ducson Nguyen and Seph Murtagh voted against the appointment.
The process, as laid out by the council’s rules of procedure, received some criticism from members of the public and members of council. As currently outlined, when a council member resigns before their term is up, the position will be open to applicants from that ward. A selection committee, made up in this case of Mayor Svante Myrick, Nguyen and Graham Kerslick, the other fourth ward representative, interviews the candidates and then deliberates publicly to make a recommendation. A video of the interviews was made public before the deliberation.
However, resident Sarah Hess said the public needs to be more involved in council appointments.
“The current procedure is not working very well for me,” she said.
Hess explained that she watched the interviews and then wanted to know more about the candidates and see their resumes. She said it wasn’t online so she called the city clerk’s office to inquire, but was told she could only see them if she submitted a Freedom of Information Act request.
“I suggest the city should look at a process to get more open discussion and debate about candidates,” Hess said.
Myrick agreed with Hess and said he thinks council should look into overhauling the current process.
“Our rules and procedures are not quite up to the task,” he said. “I’d like to explore changing those rules of procedure to foster more public input and examine the ways we did it in the past.”
Flawed process aside, there was some deliberation over which candidate would be the best fit for the position. Kerslick said both candidates, Mehler and Katie Sims, had impressive records of civic engagement but said he came away from the interviews with a better idea of Mehler’s priorities and the way he seeks to engage.
“It’s of dire need in the fourth ward to get more engagement,” Kerslick said. “I was impressed with [Mehler’s] record of doing that on purpose. He convinced me he could make a difference in his term.”
During the deliberation process, Nguyen made it clear that he favored Sims over Mehler but that he believed Mehler would be a great addition and, outnumbered by Myrick and Kerslick who favored Mehler, voted in his favor so that Mehler wouldn’t feel as though he didn’t have Nguyen’s support. However, at the Oct. 6 meeting Nguyen said he regretted not following his gut reaction.
“I think it’s important to have expressed my feelings,” he said. “[Sims’] highlighting of climate change, biking and pedestrian infrastructure…[Sims] was my preference to join us on Common Council and that’s who I will be supporting this evening. I want to emphasize it’s a vote for her and not against Patrick, he’s exceptional and I look forward to serving with either.”
Alderperson Deb Mohlenhoff reminded council that they were not voting for one candidate or another, they were voting on the selection committee’s recommendation, which was Mehler.
Alderperson Seph Murtagh said he would be voting against the recommendation because he also preferred Sims due to her grasp of city issues such as Reimagining Public Safety, infrastructure, housing, transportation and sustainability. However, he too mentioned he thought Mehler was a good candidate and would be happy to serve with either.
Ultimately, Mehler’s appointment was approved. He took his oath of office but will not officially join council until the Oct. 13.
