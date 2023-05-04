The Ithaca City Common Council voted to approve several proposals relating to addressing homelessness, updating the city’s equity and justice statement, and increasing the salary for the Chief of Police during their meeting that took place on May 3.
During the public comment period of the meeting, Ithaca residents addressed council members about the Home Together Tompkins Plan, which has been created by the Human Services Coalition of Tompkins County. A majority of residents asked the council to not only endorse, but adopt the plan that would create a ‘Housing First’ model to address homelessness in the community.
A ‘Housing First’ model prioritizes giving people access to permanent supportive housing before tackling larger issues relating to mental health or substance use. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says, “The Housing First approach views housing as the foundation for life improvement.”
Following public comment, the Common Council unanimously passed a resolution to endorse, but not adopt the Home Together Tompkins plan. Adopting the plan would have committed the city to implementing the plans recommendation, many of which fall outside the purview of the city according to City Attorney Ari Lavine.
The plan outlines nine priorities that are essential to addressing homelessness in the community without criminalizing the unhoused population.
A commitment to building 100 studio and 1-bedroom units of Permanent Supportive Housing
Low-barrier shelter that uses a trauma-informed approach to safety.
A “housing surge” strategy and by-name list to better serve people living in unsheltered locations.
Mitigation funds for business owners and landlords.
Other incentives such as a shopping cart exchange and cash for trash program.
Low-barrier move-in packages and assistance for moving from homeless to housed.
Three enhanced, centralized housing navigator positions.
Paid board positions for people with lived experience to monitor and approve Home Together Tompkins.
Professional development opportunities for people with lived experience.
The entire 48 page plan can be found here.
The Common Council also unanimously approved a resolution to release up to $73,700 from the $100,000 contingency fund that was set aside in the 2023 budget to address homelessness.
The resolution called for $60,000 of those funds to go towards leasing or renting a portable toilet and shower station that will be transported to the southwest part of the city on a weekly schedule that has yet to be determined. It’s also unclear who will take care of this facility, or how much staffing costs would be. Additionally, the resolution called for $5,000 to replace and maintain a dumpster on the property and $8,700 for a fence around the city owned Brindley Street property in an effort to prevent the re-establishment of campsites.
A number of residents who spoke at the meeting were skeptical of the city’s plan, saying that it indicates that the city could be moving towards criminalizing homelessness. In response, Common Council member George McGonigal — who represents the area where the encampments are located — said “Ithaca is not criminalizing homelessness by providing people a place to take a shower and use the toilet.”
Common Council member Cynthia Brock who also represents the area where the encampments are located said that the council recognizes that housing is the solution to homelessness, but that it takes years to build and the city must take actions in the interim to improve quality of life for people living in the encampments.
Fourth Ward representative Jorge DeFendini expressed some skepticism about the city’s plan, but ultimately supported it because it would provide necessary amenities for people in need.
DeFendini said, “I personally have a lot of issues with how we’re approaching camping and staffing in sanctioned or unsanctioned areas, and we’ll have conversations about that in the months to come…but in regards to providing amenities to support those who are unhoused, I absolutely think it’s a good thing to do.”
Following conversations about the city's response to homelessness, Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar addressed the Common Council about the County Legislature redirecting Community Recovery Funds initially granted to Second Wind Cottages. According to Pillar, a portion of the funds have been re-allocated to city organizations such as Beverly J. Martin Families Together and the Finger Lakes Reuse Center. Pillar also said that the county would be discussing the Home Together Tompkins plan next month.
Next the Common Council discussed updating its equity and justice statement that was last updated on December 2, 1998. The measure passed by a margin of 9-1.
The Council then moved on to discuss a measure to increase the starting salary for the Chief of Police from $132,552 to $150,000 — with an additional $50,000 sign-on bonus that would be paid out over three years. The increase comes as a recommendation from Public Sector Search and Consulting, the search firm that has been hired by the city to help find the next Chief of Police.
Mayor Laura Lewis reminded council members that the measure wouldn’t automatically set the salary to $150,000 but that it provides the city with the flexibility to set the salary anywhere between $132,552 to $150,000.
Common Council member Phoebe Brown expressed skepticism about the proposal. Brown said that “it doesn’t feel right” to have to convince a potential Chief of Police that Reimagining Public Safety is a good thing by giving them extra money.
The Director for Human Resources for the City of Ithaca, Schelley Michell-Nunn, responded to Brown's comments saying that “the intent of the language is recognizing that in order to bring about reform, it takes a certain skill, and we have to attract individuals who have that track record.” Nunn continued saying that “we’re also trying to attract someone to an organization that has some very serious issues…so we’re trying to incentivize the right person to take the job.”
After some debate, the proposal to increase the salary of the Chief of Police ultimately passed by a margin of 8-2.
