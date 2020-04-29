The City of Ithaca will officially begin furloughing workers after the move, a desperate attempt to keep the city financially stable in the face of the COVID-19 spurred economic downturn.
Employees were informed that furloughs were coming via an email from Mayor Svante Myrick last week. He said at the time that around 25 percent of the city's workforce would be impacted, and earlier this week that number was specified to 87 employees. In a special meeting held Wednesday night, Common Council members approved the move.
The decision was clearly an emotional one for several members, with Alderperson Deb Mohlenoff lamenting the decision before the vote and Cynthia Brock calling it the "most difficult decision" she's had since joining council. Other members spoke about how poorly they felt about the decision, though they also acknowledged its necessity.
"I also want to make it extremely clear to the public that the majority of people, when the mayor and the team are having these difficulty conversations with staff, they were asking 'How are the kids going to be cared for? How are the fires going to be put out? How are we going to continue doing what we do?'" Mohlenoff said. "Their first reactions were how they could figure out a way to keep it together. [...] I want to make sure you hear from us that we sincerely thank you and value the years of service that you all have. We hope this can be as short a time as possible."
As he had in his letter to staff last week, Myrick reiterated that he views these furloughs as a temporary move, and that the city would be continuing healthcare coverage for furloughed employees.
"I am not pursuing layoffs at this point," Myrick said. "I hope that help will arrive in the form of federal aid."
Myrick laid out three options: layoff employees and save the most money for the city, keep all employees working and damage the city's short-term and likely long-term financial outlook, or temporarily furlough employees while still being able to access their healthcare plans. The latter, which is what the city has chosen, was touted as a middle road.
The move is designed to save $7 million, which city officials have estimated will be the most likely deficit figure, factoring in some amount of federal aid. At the end of the fiscal year, city officials are currently predicting a deficit between $4 and $13 million total.
In an effort to save money without furloughs, council member George McGonigal asked if the city had considered suspending purchases of large equipment that could be costly; Myrick said that had indeed been directed to city departments, but that cuts were still necessary. Brock followed by asking if employees would be able to retain their positions if they were to reopen, which Myrick assured her was the case.
"We cannot assure them that the positions will reopen, because we don't know our financial future. But it's my hope that they will come back, and if those positions do reopen we would not hire new employees, but would unfurlough those workers," Myrick said, citing civil service law.
Earlier this week, the city announced that the Ithaca Youth Bureau and the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) would suspend their summer programming, another cost cutting measure enacted in the interest of reducing the gap that the economy's crash will cause. Myrick said he'd heard from members of Common Council that they would not approve a spending plan if the IYB and GIAC moves were a permanent measure, arguing that it wouldn't be fair to balance the budget "on the backs" of GIAC and the Youth Bureau. But, with assurances that it would be temporary, it was agreed.
An amendment was added to the first resolution which holds that the three workers who are training to be firemen will be able to work for Ithaca Fire Department once three expected upcoming retirements take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.