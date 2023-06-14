Third Ward Alderperson Jeffrey Barken has announced that he will be resigning from his position on the Common Council as of June 28, 2023. Barken has served on the Common Council since he won an uncontested election for an open Third Ward seat in November 2021.
In anticipation of the upcoming resignation, the Common Council approved a resolution by a vote of 9-0 to appoint former Third Ward Alderperson Donna Fleming to fill the vacancy created by Barkens departure through December 31.
Fleming was first elected to represent the Third Ward on Ithaca’s Common Council in 2012 and stepped down after a decade of public service at the end of 2021.
Mayor Laura Lewis, Second Ward Alderperson Ducson Nyugen, and Third Ward Alderperson Rob Gearhart comprised the vacancy committee that selected Fleming. According to Gearhart, Flemming was the only applicant for the position.
“I think we’re fortunate to have someone with Donna’s public service experience to fill a six month vacancy,” Gearhart said.
In addition to serving the constituents of the Third Ward, Fleming will be expected to fully participate in Common Council meetings, including all scheduled budget meetings, Planning & Economic Development Committee meetings or City Administration Committee meetings (as assigned), and act as a Common Council Liaison to assigned committees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.