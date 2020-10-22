ITHACA, NY -- Members of the Planning and Economic Development Committee expressed their support for a resolution that would allow leashed dogs on the Commons. Though the resolution is not up for vote until next month and will then have to be approved by Common Council, the forecast seems positive for our canine companions.
Chair Seph Murtaugh said he was formerly against dogs on the Commons, but that changed since he got a furry family member of his own.
“Since I got a dog I realized having him on a leash, you know, you control him,” he said. “A leashed dog that’s under the control of a responsible owner is less likely to do bad things.
He added that dogs are already on the Commons and the law isn’t being enforced, so the options are keep a law on the books that can’t be enforced, or allow dogs on the Commons.
Committee member Laura Lewis agreed, especially given that with more and more pet-friendly apartment buildings appearing downtown, it’ll be even harder to keep dogs away.
“If something is unenforceable we should look at revising it so it makes sense,” she said. “We’re also going to see a significant increase of residential people downtown, whic we want to see. And it’s likely some of those residents will be dog owners. For that reason, making the rule on the Commons match the rest of the city for consistency’s sake seems to make a lot of sense.”
She added that it was also a waste of Ithaca Police Department’s already limited resources to have to patrol the Commons for dogs.
The Downtown Ithaca Alliance has voiced their support for reversing the rule, and has offered to add pet waste receptacles at each entrance of the Commons to encourage owners to dispose of waste properly.
However, Committee member Donna Fleming did express concerns about dogs urinating on the Commons.
“It’s easy to clean up poop, but I don’t think we want them urinating on the Commons either, on the planters or on the sidewalk,” she said.
Murtaugh and committee member Cynthia Brock agreed that it wasn’t ideal, but noted there was really only so much that could be done about dogs urinating.
“To Donna’s point I fully recognize the surfacing that was selected for the Commons was perhaps too precious for the types of usage it’s getting by the public and animals,” she said. “I don’t know what we can ask people to help preserve it by not doing what they normally do. It’s a right of way, it’s a pedestrian amenity and it’s a tourist attraction [...] Maybe we can get increased maintenance and receptacles or whatever we need to do.”
Murtaugh suggested that maybe if dog owners knew it was a concern, it could be mitigated slightly, but likely never eliminated.
“I think there’s a certain level where you can’t avoid it,” he said. “But I think working with the DIA and the city we can create best practices. If you walk your dog through and don’t stop, they won’t urinate on the planters. We can work on expectations for the space for dog owners.”
The committee unanimously agreed that dogs should be allowed on the Commons, and before the vote at next month’s public hearing there will be an opportunity for public comment. However, even if the vote passes, not all the members of the committee will be bringing their dogs for a stroll by the shops.
“My dog definitely does not belong on the Commons,” Fleming laughed.
Murtaugh agreed.
“My dog will not go on the Commons, he’s more of a forest creature.”
