Dan Brown is stepping down from the helm of Racker after nine years as executive director and more than 24 years working for the company as a whole. Brown will officially resign in July, although the announcement was made back in February. Over his tenure, Brown has pioneered initiatives such as the Racker Rivals Big Red Hockey Game and the Neighborhood Depot projects which have worked to raise funds to support people with disabilities and support non-profit organizations respectively. Brown will continue to work as director of statewide initiatives for Racker in a part-time capacity.
For Brown, helping people with disabilities is both personal and professional. One of Brown’s daughters is diagnosed with intellectual and developmental disabilities, something he said has been both challenging and “absolutely inspiring.” While he said his work at Racker has helped him navigate new waters with his daughter, he added that she has also positively influenced his own work at Racker.
“It helped really inform how I work with parents at Racker, because having lived through experience, I can understand the emotions that they're going through and at the same time help them see that there's some positive stuff on the other side of it,” he said.
Brown has long had roots in Ithaca, getting his MBA at Cornell in the ‘80s. After working in the for-profit world in mortgage banking among other jobs, Brown was eventually approached by a board member at Racker. Although Brown said Racker wasn’t initially on his radar, he accepted a position on the Board of Directors with hopes of shorter hours, more family time and a chance to make a difference. “I felt I could maybe make things better for people with disabilities,” he said. “It was a reasonable health pay cut but the work was much more fulfilling.”
Brown started on the board in 1998 and became finance director for Racker in 2000. He was then promoted to associate executive director in 2002 and finally executive director in 2013, following the retirement of former director Roger Sibley.
Brown said his predominant vision was to make Racker the provider, employer and charity of choice.
One of the biggest struggles at Racker is finding ways to accomplish all of that. Because it’s a non-profit, Racker cannot raise the prices of their services to secure additional funds, since the rate is set by the state. According to Brown one of primary ways to raise additional funds is instead through advocacy.
“Going back all the way to 1995, we did not do much in the way of advocacy on any level: local, state or federal,” he said. “Since I became executive director, we have had a very strong advocacy campaign that involves both parents, staff and the individuals we support.”
Brown said this includes polling senators and assembly individuals during budget season and sharing stories of people involved with Racker to illustrate the importance of securing funds for services for people with disabilities.
One of the most successful fundraising events for Racker has been the Racker Rivals Big Red Hockey Game, a collaboration between Racker and Cornell’s men's hockey team, yet another initiative started under Brown’s leadership as executive director. In 2021, nearly $180,000 dollars were raised and over the past seven years, the total amount raised has been over $900,000. The summertime game traditionally features a robust roster of current and former NHL players and Cornell hockey legends. In 2021 it included Dustin Brown, a two-time Stanley Cup winner and current NHL player with the Los Angeles Kings, Cornell hockey alum and AHL player Anthony Angello, NHL player Daniel Walcott, Stanley Cup winner and U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Richter, and three-time Stanley Cup winner, two-time Olympian Joe Nieuwendyk. All of the proceeds go toward raising money for Racker’s Early Childhood Services programs.
Another undertaking that is currently coming to fruition is the Neighborhood Depot project, an idea conceived under Brown in 2019 that will allow nonprofits to share services and reduce overhead costs. The facility will also serve as an emergency response center for Owego. After talking with other agencies in Tioga County, Brown said he found there was limited administrative space for non-profits due to high costs of facilities and a lack of available locations. To solve this, Brown found a parcel of land on which to build their own facility. To further cut overhead costs, multiple non-profits — Tioga United Way, Tioga County Rural Ministry, Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga and Racker — will share services within the building and split rent. The money saved will then be used to build larger program offerings for the community. Right now, Racker is in the process of raising funds to build the facility. Brown said they are halfway to the monetary goal and are hoping to start construction by the summer of 2023. “It’s super exciting,” he said. “I feel pretty hopeful about its potential success.”
For Brown, another personal goal is dispelling myths about what people with disabilities are capable of.
“We’re scared as regulators and providers to allow people with disabilities to take risks,” he said. “What I truly hope my long term legacy is is that we really redo and rethink how we support people with disabilities, so they have the ability to take reasoned risks.”
To achieve this goal, Brown said he has been meeting with the Commissioner for New York State's Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), with the hopes of crafting a newer vision for housing support. Brown’s idea centers around a holistic redesign of how organizations like Racker are compensated. Rather than giving money to a staff person to spend time supporting a person with disabilities, the person with a disability and their family would have available to them a certain amount of money per month that they could use to contract with a provider, like Racker, to support the person to live in the community.
“This would allow the provider, the person and their family to design unique supports, supports that are person centered,” Brown explained. “This puts the person and their family in charge of their life.” Brown mentioned this would be one of his main focuses staying on as director of statewide initiatives.
While Brown will continue part-time focusing on statewide initiative, he says the decision to step down as executive director stems from wanting to spend more time with his wife and kids. He said a search is currently under way for a new director and that the decision will be left to the Board of Directors. The new replacement will take over in July when Brown officially retires from the position.
In a press release made back in February, Max Della Pia, Racker’s board president, summed up Brown’s contributions to the company like this: “As Dan takes his leave, he should be particularly proud of the current state of the organization. His style of servant-leadership and mentorship has allowed his senior management team to thrive, to grow in their roles, and to lead Racker into the future. He added, “Dan will be sorely missed, but we are grateful for his service, leadership, and friendship. His positive impact on our organization and the families we serve will continue into the foreseeable future.”
Looking at the larger picture, Brown wants to make it clear that people with disabilities aren’t all that different from everyone else. “People with disabilities are thought of as people with disabilities, rather than people with other abilities, or people with different abilities,” he said. “We need to rethink and reframe how we think about people with disabilities.”
Brown’s final vision and Racker’s mission statement is what he describes as a world where all people know they belong.
“It’s a piece of my legacy that I am truly proud of and I’m excited for that to carry forward,” Brown said.
