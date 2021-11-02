ITHACA, NY -- Developers are looking to start making progress on the Collegetown development called “Catherine Commons.” The project was originally part of the overall Collegetown Innovation District proposed in late 2020 as a Planned Unit Development, however it quickly became clear that the large project was too cumbersome and would move too slowly. The plan is now being tackled in pieces, with Catherine North and Catherine South being the first two parts.
The sites are along the intersection of College Avenue and Catherine Street. The portion on the northside of Catherine Street is Catherine North, while the portion south of Catherine Street is Catherine South; Cook Street acts as the southernmost boundary.
“We have the opportunity to revitalize this portion of Collegetown where the really dilapidated buildings are,” Kathryn Wolf, an architect at Trowbridge Wolf Michaels Landscape Architecture, said.
The two Catherine buildings will comprise six buildings that house approximately 360 apartments, 2,600 square feet of commercial space, a fitness center at the corner of College Avenue and Cook Street, expanded sidewalks, pedestrian plazas and a handful of surface parking spaces. Catherine North will have three interconnected buildings, including commercial space along College Avenue with “transparent glass facades to enliven that streetscape,” according to Wolf.
A major emphasis of this Collegetown development carried over from the Innovation District proposal has been the pedestrian plazas. Wolf said they will extend by the public right of way into the private property of the Catherine buildings. The plazas are intended to be gathering spaces for people and the buildings will be set back to provide ample room. Additionally, one of the Catherine South plazas will act as a protected bus stop.
Arvind Tikku, an architect from ikon.5 architects, said his team worked to minimize the scale of the buildings by using undulating panels, contrasting colors and staggered windows. He said the goal is to design buildings that are more transparent and less monolithic.
The buildings were described as predominantly in compliance with existing zoning, but the developers will be seeking a height variance. At Catherine North, the zoning allows for six stories and 80-foot buildings, but they’re currently proposing a 10-foot height variance with two additional floors. At Catherine South, zoning allows for a 70-foot building with five floors, while they’re currently proposing a 78-foot building with seven floors.
Graham Kerslick, the Alderperson who represents Collegetown, wrote a letter to the Planning Board encouraging them to look at the effect of the requested height variance on the surrounding buildings.
“The Collegetown district and design guidelines have resulted in many innovative projects. The proposed Catherine Commons project seeks an excessive number of variances and will likely have significant impacts on adjacent buildings,” he said. “I urge the Planning Board to reduce the height of the buildings on College Avenue so [developers] can move forward within the zoning guidelines.”
Kerslick also mentioned historic buildings nearby that could be affected by the height variances, and Planning Board member Mitch Glass said he was interested in learning more about that specifically. Glass also said that while he agrees many successful projects have been built within the zoning regulations in Collegetown and he’d like to hear the reasoning behind the need for extra height, he also thinks that you can’t compare projects, and that each one is a case-by-case situation.
Board member Emily Petrina agreed with Glass, and said she’d appreciate any justification developers could give about the need for more height, but that generally she was already in favor of the variance.
In fact, the response from the board was all favorable, with board member Elisabete Godden noting she enjoyed learning about the thought process that went into choosing façade design and materials.
Deputy Planning Director Lisa Nicholas told the board that there are several houses that are currently vacant in the area up for development for Catherine Commons and said the Fire Department is concerned they have become a nuisance over the winter. There have been issues with breaking in, breaking windows and other problems like that. Normally demolition isn’t allowed at this stage, but to alleviate some of those concerns she asked if the board would consider letting the applicant demolish early.
Board member Garrick Blalock said boarded up, abandoned empty buildings are depressing, while construction is a sign of progress.
“I’m all for demolishing some of those buildings and putting a construction fence up with some signage about what’s coming,” he said.
Godden agreed and said boarded up buildings are a fire hazard and safety hazard.
“We don’t want squatters during the winter,” she said. “There’s potential for it being a safety issue.”
There was a board consensus that developers could go ahead and start with demolition on the 11 buildings, four on the Catherine South site and seven on the Catherine North site.
