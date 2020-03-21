Collegetown Bagels has announced that its City Centre location on East State Street will become a community kitchen after a partnership with World Central Kitchen.
The move, designed to protect people who might have trouble paying for food otherwise, will make pre-packaged soups, salads, sandwiches and entrees available on a "pay what you can" basis. It comes at a time when many local residents are facing uncertain financial situations due to job loss or hours reductions related to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting social rules being put in place to prevent its spread.
"Ithacans that would like to aid in the effort have the option to 'pay it forward' at the register to help buy the next meal for their neighbors in need," the restaurant said in a press release. "Collegetown Bagels is following the guidance of World Central Kitchen to provide meals during this uncertain time and will continue to evolve to serve the needs of the Ithaca community."
There will also be a 10 percent discount for members of the hospitality industry going forward at the restaurant, which will continue to offer the full menu for delivery, curbside pickup and take-out in accordance with the state's new guidelines against sit-in dining.
