Charges Of Union Busting And Unfair Vote Counting Served Up By Ithaca’s Baristas
Starbucks workers in Ithaca, New York, successfully unionized all three Starbucks locations in April 2022, as part of Starbucks Workers United’s (SBWU) nationwide unionization effort. Since then, Starbucks has closed its profitable Collegetown location and workers at all three locations have accused the company of union busting, leading to complaints being filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
Meanwhile, one of the local competitors to Starbucks, Gimme! Coffee, has recently completed the process of dissolving their worker union in favor of transitioning to a worker cooperative, also leading to complaints being filed with the NLRB.
The SBWU worker committee filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge June 4 with the NLRB. The SBWU alleged that Starbucks closed its location on College Avenue in Collegetown in retaliation to union activity that is protected by federal labor law and to stop workers elsewhere from organizing.
There are currently five unfair labor practice charges being investigated according to Kayla Blado, director and press secretary at the Office of Congressional and Public Affairs for the NLRB.
The charges accuse Starbucks of violating multiple sections of the Labor Management Relations Act (LMRA) by attempting to undermine union activity.
Specifically, SBWU has accused Starbucks of violating Sections 8(a)(1) and 8(a)(3) of the LMRA by discharging, laying off, disciplining, and refusing to hire job applicants because they were pro-union. They also allege that the company violated Section 8(a)(5) of the LMRA and refused to collectively bargain with employee representatives before making the decision to close its Collegetown location.
The NLRB website explains that Section 8(a)(3) of the LMRA makes it an unfair labor practice for an employer, "by discrimination in regard to hire or tenure of employment or any term or condition of employment, to encourage or discourage membership in any labor organization." According to the NLRB, “an employer that violates Section 8(a)(3) also derivatively violates Section 8(a)(1).”
Section 8(a)(1) of the LMRA makes it an unfair labor practice for an employer to interfere with workers' right to self-organization. According to the NLRB website, this section makes it illegal to “Threaten employees with adverse consequences, such as closing the workplace, loss of benefits, or more onerous working conditions, if they support a union, engage in union activity, or select a union to represent them.”
Starbucks Corporate says that the closure of their Collegetown location was a result of health and safety issues with the store and did not have anything to do with recent union activity. Representatives from the company say the closure of the Collegetown location was caused by an overflowing grease trap that management ignored for months.
Workers agree that the grease trap was an issue and that the store needed to be temporarily closed to clean it up. However, instead of cleaning it up, the company is choosing to permanently close the location, effectively laying off the employees that recently voted to unionize.
“The grease trap has been a problem at our store since I started in 2017 and our manager has said that we need to stay open, stay serving customers, and clean up the grease,” Starbucks worker Beck Maclean said during a recent event in support of SBWU.
“We walked out on strike over [the grease trap], and now that it’s become a hazardous problem. They’re trying to shut our store down instead of fixing it, like they had years to do,” Starbucks worker Benjamin South said.
Starbucks also said that pandemic era restrictions resulted in decreased foot traffic that drove down the store's revenue, making it harder to turn a profit. However, the location is one of the prime retail spots in the City and surrounding businesses have continued to remain open, so it seems unlikely that the location was struggling to make a profit.
In addition, the Collegetown Starbucks has been operating since 2005 and the company only raised their concerns over safety and profitability at the location after the store unionized.
According to SBWU, this is a clear attempt by Starbucks to scare workers across the country away from unionizing by retaliating against its own employees. In addition, they say that it is a violation of the company's legal duty to bargain.
“The Buffalo regional office is currently investigating these charges. If they find merit to the charges, the regional director will issue a complaint, unless the parties settle. If a complaint is issued, there will be a hearing with an administrative law judge,” Blado said.
The NLRB receives about 20,000 to 30,000 charges per year from employees, unions and employers covering a range of unfair labor practices described in Section 8 of the National Labor Relations Act. According to the NLRB website, “a decision is made about the merits of a charge within seven to 14 weeks, although certain cases can take much longer.” During this period, the majority of charges are settled by the parties, withdrawn by the charging party, or dismissed by the regional director.
While Starbucks workers are voting to unionize to ensure better treatment, the other chain of coffee shops in town, Gimme! Coffee, voted to dissolve their workers union in March 2021 to start the process of turning the company into a co-op “to ensure better treatment of their worker-owners.”
“Since we started our transition process in 2019, the local Starbucks union efforts did not affect our decision to transition to an employee-owned cooperative. However, we have hired a number of Starbucks baristas that had their schedules cut by Starbucks corporate,” Katie Smith, president of the Board of Directors for Gimme! Coffee, said.
The now defunct Gimme! Coffee Baristas Union was one of the first barista unions in the nation, but the company says that its operations became complicated by a combination of COVID-19 restrictions and interpersonal conflict.
However, Workers United—the parent union of the Gimme! Coffee Baristas Union—has brought forward an appeal regarding the votes that were counted in the March 2021 election. The appeal is currently being reviewed by the Washington Office of the NLRB.
The outcome of the appeal remains uncertain, but supporters of Gimme! Coffee's transition to a co-op say the move represents a willingness to recognize the importance of organized labor—something that can’t be said about their big-name competitor in town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.