Transportation of any kind can be incredibly difficult for Ithaca residents during the seemingly endless upstate winter season. For pedestrians, bicyclists, and other transportation users, the process of getting around Ithaca after a snowstorm can be the cause of tremendous anxiety — the problem is even worse for people with disabilities and senior citizens. As a result, the Coalition for Snow-free Sidewalks and Crosswalks has joined with Bike Walk Tompkins, Finger Lakes Independence Center, Tompkins County Office for the Aging, and a growing number of Ithaca residents, to urge city government to take pedestrian snow clearing seriously.
The city’s comprehensive plan — known as PlanIthaca — prioritizes pedestrians and active transportation over motor vehicles. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) also requires the city to make walkways accessible. However, according to Coalition for Snow-Free Sidewalks and Crosswalks member, Eric Lerner, “Ithaca’s local law and DPW policy on snow plowing embody different priorities.”
The City of Ithaca requires property owners to clear snow from sidewalks in front of their property. However, many property owners are unwilling or unable to do so, and properties that are vacant or owned by absentee landlords are routinely left with mountains of snow piling up around them.
Lerner says, “After storms there are hundreds, if not thousands, of properties not in compliance. When one property on a block is unplowed, the entire block may be impassible.” He continued saying, “Traveling on foot after snow can mean navigating a complex labyrinth to find walkable stretches of sidewalk.”
These snow piles are the worst at intersections because street plows routinely leave a ridge of uncleared snow and frozen debris at the ends of crosswalks, blocking pedestrian access to the curb ramp. These plows dump new snow onto curbs that owners have already cleared. “After this happens countless times the owners learn not to bother and stop clearing the snow,” said Lerner.
In addition, crosswalks are often blocked by ridges of ice days after both the driving lane and the sidewalk are clear because the Department of Public Works (DPW) does not regard it as part of their job to clear crosswalks and make them passable. A survey was conducted in 2019 on pedestrian snow removal in Ithaca and large majorities were not satisfied with Ithaca’s snow clearing policies. In fact, a large majority supported the city government doing more to make the city walkable during winter months.
According to Lerner, “Enforcement of the current law is muddled and ineffectual. The charter creates two separate enforcement mechanisms, one in the Public Works Department Streets & Facilities Division, and another in the Planning Department Building Division. Both are unsuccessful.” He continued saying, “there are about 5,500 properties in Ithaca, so if just 10% are uncleared after a storm that would be about 550 violations. Even the best enforcement program could only reach a small fraction of those.”
A growing number of residents believe that Ithaca can and should do more to make the city pedestrian friendly during the long winter season. For example, similarly to how Itahca recently shifted responsibilities for sidewalk repair to the city instead of the property owner, it could do the same for sidewalk snow removal.
Lerner says that Ithaca can learn from policies that have been adopted in other upstate cities such as Rochester and Syracuse. According to Lerner, “The City of Rochester does citywide sidewalk snow clearing after 4 inch snowfalls. [The city uses] short-term contractors to provide additional labor and equipment as needed. Ithaca could do the same thing”. He continued saying, “The City of Syracuse clears sidewalk snow on priority pedestrian routes and Ithaca could do that as well.”
During a recent Common Council meeting, Ithaca resident Joanne Vicki said, “I have personally been affected by the mounds of compressed snow and ice especially at the corners of virtually every block in my neighborhood after snowstorms.” She continued saying, “I'm 76. I walk for exercise and to get places and I walk between a half a mile and a mile and a half almost every day. However, over the past few years, walking during winter has become increasingly stressful given the accumulation of ice and snow, especially at the end of each block.”
There are many serious repairs, maintenance issues and staffing shortages facing the Department of Public Works so expanding snow clearing responsibilities might seem like a lesser priority. However, the dangers of falling on icy walkways limit the activities that residents can participate in during Ithaca’s long winter season.
In response to these concerns, DPW issued a statement saying, “DPW strives to balance the needs of the public. The City considers numerous and often conflicting suggestions, complaints, priorities, and opinions on the City’s snow removal activities. DPW will always prioritize safety first, then convenience.”
The statement continued saying, “Labor and equipment for additional snow removal capabilities are expensive, and the City must budget tax revenue to provide all important functions and services to the community throughout the year within that budget.”
DPW Superintendent Michael Thorne explained that “The Building Department enforces sidewalk snow removal policies and will issue citations to property owners who don't comply. If DPW has available resources, we will remove sidewalk snow and bill owners who haven't cleared their sidewalk.” However, he continued saying that DPW staffing is “currently very low” and that they haven’t done that “in recent years.”
Vicki told the Common Council that “improving snow and ice clearance is a very visible, tangible and serious way for residents to see how their city government is working to improve our lives.”
In response, Common Council member George McGonigal said, “Wintertime doesn't play by anybody else's rules except wintertime. It may be too big a lift to clear every sidewalk in the city, but I think we do need to focus on plowed in corners and opening those up more quickly.”
