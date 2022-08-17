Retiring Cornell Cinema Director Mary Fessenden Looks Back On Three Decades Of Innovation
I started writing about film in February 1987 and Mary Fessenden became the manager of Cornell Cinema in May 1987. Eight years later she was named director. And now, after 35 years and more than 7,000 movies, she’s retiring. Fessenden was kind enough to make time for one more chat about her career.
IT: When I read details about your career with Cornell Cinema, it hit me that we started within a few years of each other. I remember you working with Richard Herskowitz around ‘89-90. The first thing that occurred to me was Mary Woronov’s visit in 1990.
MF: Yes, I became the manager of Cornell Cinema in May 1987 and worked with Richard for seven years before he left to become the artistic director of the Virginia Film Festival at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Inviting Mary Woronov for a weekend tribute was Richard’s fantastic idea. She attended Cornell for a short period of time as a fine arts student before leaving to join Andy Warhol’s Factory in the ‘60s. I think my favorite part of that tribute was showing Warhol’s three-and-a-half-hour-long “Chelsea Girls” (1966), in which Mary appears, on side-by-side 16mm projectors in Willard Straight Theatre. It was a very cool night.
IT: I remember seeing “Yellow Submarine” and “Bread and Chocolate” at Uris Hall when I was in high school. Can you talk about the evolution from that to Cornell Cinema’s “home” in Willard Straight Hall?
MF: Cornell Cinema had a nomadic existence up until Willard Straight Theatre became available for our full-time use after the Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts opened for the Department of Theatre, Film and Dance (now the Department of Performing and Media Arts), as Willard Straight was used for their theatrical productions throughout the 1980s. Cornell Cinema showed films in a variety of locations before 1990, including Statler Auditorium, Ives Hall, Anabel Taylor Auditorium and Uris Hall. After renovations took place in Willard Straight Theatre, we started showing films there seven nights a week, but we continued to use Uris Auditorium for additional shows on Friday and Saturday nights into 2012.
It seems amazing to me now that we used to offer five or six different films every weekend, including midnight screenings. But by 2012, competing technologies had driven down attendance, so to sustain the program, it made sense to reduce the number of films, and just use Willard Straight.
IT: You’ve said that a lot of your time was spent planning concerts and special events. I have fond memories of the Alloy Orchestra and the sing-along “Sound Of Music” with a costume contest at which someone came dressed as the Alps. What were some of your favorites?
MF: The first time we did the sing-along “Sound of Music” was a riot, especially all the creative costumes and local actor Richard Driscoll emceeing the event dressed as Baron von Trapp’s first wife, the deceased Mrs. von Trapp. I first invited the Alloy Orchestra in 1999 and they returned on a near-annual basis for 20 years. Their multiple performances with Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis” almost always sold out. They were a fun group to host, but I also really enjoyed hosting the band Yo La Tengo, who performed with Sam Green’s live documentary “The Love Song of R. Buckminster Fuller.”
Some other favorites include hosting the American-Dutch duo The Books—guitarist and vocalist Nick Zammuto, and cellist Paul de Jong—who performed with a program of their short, quirky videos, and Sza/Za—Paweł Szamburski and Patryk Zakrocki—a Warsaw-based electro-acoustic duo, who performed their original scores, inspired by Polish jazz of the ’60s, with a program of early short films by Roman Polanski.
IT: You were a big champion of silent film and finding new venues to show movies.
MF: Some of my favorite silent film/live music events were the Tuvan throat-singing rock group Yat-Kha, who performed with Pudovkin’s “Storm Over Asia,” made in 1928. I think there were six singers in the group and they sat on the stage with the film projected over their heads, and I had to continually remind myself that all the “music” I was hearing was coming from their mouths; no instruments were involved. They were incredible.
The San Francisco-based chamber group the Tin Hat Trio— three amazing musicians—performed with the silent insect and puppet animations of the Polish-Russian filmmaker Ladislaw Starewicz, and that was another great show. It came about after I just happened to meet the mother of one of the musicians, violinist Carla Kihlstedt, at the William Henry Miller Inn when she was in town on business.
I met musician Beth Custer through local filmmaker Cathy Crane; Custer has scored many of Cathy’s films. She brought the Beth Custer Ensemble to Cornell Cinema to perform her score for the fascinating Soviet silent film “My Grandmother,” made in 1929, which had been commissioned by the Pacific Film Archive.
I also had the privilege of hosting Swedish composer/musician Matti Bye who did a solo performance playing multiple instruments with Victor Sjöström “Terje Vigen (A Man There Was).” He ended up getting snowed in for a couple of days and while touring him around Ithaca, he sat down at a small piano for sale in the antique shop Pastimes in the DeWitt Mall and performed an impromptu concert! It was magical.
Local musicians also performed with silent films at Cornell Cinema. Anna Coogan no longer lives in Ithaca, but when she did, she and Tzar (Michael Stark and Brian Wilson) performed their original scores with the Soviet sci-fi film “Aelita: Queen of Mars” from 1924 and Jean Epstein’s “House of Usher” from 1928. Both were great.
We started screening films in Sage Chapel in 2012, mainly silent films with live music, and those shows were wildly popular. As you can imagine, I could go on and on about some of my favorites, but instead I’ll just mention that the Austin-based group we hosted there a few times, The Invincible Czars, will be returning this fall to perform their score for F.W. Murnau’s “Nosferatu,” which is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022. That show will be held in Sage Chapel on October 19th.
I feel compelled to add that even though all of these special events were wonderful, some of my most transformative experiences at Cornell Cinema occurred when hosting some of the most acclaimed experimental filmmakers of our time, extraordinary artists. Too many to mention here, but you can find a list of all the filmmakers (and musicians) we hosted from 1970 to 2020 on the Cornell Cinema website at https://cinema.cornell.edu/50th-guests.
And, of course, there are all the other films. I figured out that over my 27 years as director, I scheduled over 7,500 films, including great international cinema, profound documentaries, canonical Hollywood and foreign titles, and so much more. I hope local movie-goers will remember to seek out all the great fare that Cornell Cinema will continue to exhibit when they reopen at the end of August. I know I will.
IT: I’m going to miss these question-and-answer sessions. It’s been quite a career. Do you have a sense of what’s next for you?
MF: For the immediate future, I’m just taking a break and taking it easy. For the longer-term, who knows, maybe I’ll start a small film festival! Thanks, Bryan, for all your support and coverage of Cornell Cinema screenings and events over the years. You and Jim Catalano [longtime Ithaca arts and entertainment columnist and radio host] have been great.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.