It’s that time of year again — harmful algal blooms are appearing in Cayuga Lake. Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, are caused by an increase in growth of cyanobacteria. According to Nate Launer, who heads up the HABs monitoring program at the Community Science Institute, cyanobacteria isn’t invasive, but a naturally occurring bacteria.
There isn’t one precise thing that causes cyanobacteria to grow to the point of HABs, but Launer said a lot of current research is pointing toward an increase in levels of phosphorus and nitrogen. The blooms may also be promoted by warmer water temperatures and prolonged periods of direct sunlight.
“Those have been the primary factors, but there’s even more than that,” Launer said. “There’s a whole host of factors.”
Dr. Hilary Lambert, the executive director of the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network, said the weather this year has been particularly conducive to blooms.
“Just imagine, it’s rained for a few days and everyone’s relieved when the sun comes out and the lake gets still, but then bingo, there’s all these blooms,” she said.
The heavy and frequent rains in July caused runoff into the lake from the shore, including nutrients from farms or sewers, which helped feed the cyanobacteria. Then, when the rain relents and the sun shines, the bacteria bloom.
Lambert said one way people can help prevent blooms is by being aware of their own shorelines. People who live on the waterfront should stop mowing their lawn all the way down to the water and instead consider growing a buffer of flowers to prevent fertilizer from the lawn from running into the lake when it rains. She added that they’ve been working with farmers as well to make sure they aren’t letting things like animal waste or fertilizer from their farms get into the lake, but “when it rains two inches in two hours, farm fields get overwhelmed and soil sweeps into the lake.”
But some factors at play are a lot bigger than fertilizer and farming fields — climate change is also a cause of the increase in HABs, Launer said.
“These blooms like warmer water, so the faster it warms up and the later it stays warm, that really helps blooms do well,” he said. “And also the rain storms are a factor of climate change that we’re facing and will continue to face. They can cause erosion and run off and will force more nutrients into our streams and lakes.”
Lambert noted that the lake has risen a couple degrees in recent years, and at the shallow shelves on either end, volunteers were reporting temperatures of 70 degrees by June, which is “way above what you would expect.”
While preventing HABs is difficult, spotting them is pretty easy.
“These blooms have pretty striking appearances,” Launer said. “It can look like spilled green paint on the water, deep green pea soup, or sometimes it looks like green dots dispersed throughout the water column. They show a streakiness on the water, with parallel streaks almost like an oil appearance.”
He added that cyanobacteria are single-celled organisms, so they have no structure. If it’s something that looks like it could be scooped up, it’s not a bloom.
Unfortunately, once there’s a bloom, there’s no way to treat it.
“You just have to wait it out,” Launer said.
Lambert said a change in weather can often help, such as rain, wind or a drop in temperature, but admitted sometimes it takes a while for them to dissipate. Launer said a good rule of thumb is to wait until 24 hours after the bloom has disappeared before going in the water.
The blooms have been particularly intense this year, with Launer noting that around the third week of July the lake had widespread blooms on the southern end of the lake with more than 25 reports coming in over a few days. Lambert added that the first widespread bloom of that type occurred in 2017, and that it’s been a problem around the world in recent decades.
“Globally this is a rising problem with warming trends, and we are unfortunate that it’s finally arrived on our beautiful lake,” she said.
If you are exposed to a bloom, Launer said you should immediately rinse off in clean water and then call the Health Department for next steps. He and Lambert noted that the HABs produce a lot of chemical compounds and not all of them are toxic to humans, but that it’s better to be safe than sorry. The Tompkins County Health Department lists some of the symptoms to be aware of as vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions or breathing difficulties.
It’s also important to note that HABs are also toxic, and often fatal, to dogs.
However, despite the seemingly sinister nature of the algal blooms, Lambert doesn’t want people to panic.
“People should not be frightened or decide they’re never going swimming again,” she said. “Don’t panic. It’s going to be around for a while but the lake is healthy.”
To track and monitor HABs in Cayuga Lake, the Community Science Institute has a team of volunteers called HABs Harriers. The volunteers cover about 60% of the shoreline and report once a week on their designated section. They monitor the water for blooms, and if they see one they report it to Launer, describe it and take a sample, and it gets recorded and analyzed in the lab.
Members of the public can also make a report if they suspect a bloom by taking a photo, noting the location and sending an email to habshotline@gmail.com or by filling out the form at http://www.communityscience.org/cayuga-lake-2018-harmful-algal-blooms-results/report-a-hab/.
That page also has an interactive map with confirmed locations of HABs, so people can check online before heading to the water to swim. You can find it at http://www.communityscience.org/volunteer/harmful-algal-bloom-monitoring/cayuga-lake-habs-reporting-page/.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation also has a map to track reported blooms. That can be found at https://nysdec.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=ae91142c812a4ab997ba739ed9723e6e.
