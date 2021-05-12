ITHACA, NY -- The proposed Cliff Street Retreat Planned United Development (PUD) faced few comments during its public information session on May 6, though neighbor Dave Nutter did have some concerns about the topography of the area.
The project is proposed to include about 12 living units, boutique retail and meeting space in the former Incodema building at 407 Cliff St. Nutter said his first impression of the plan was that it “didn’t seem realistic” because of the extreme slope on the south end of the property. The project team has expressed a desire to find a way to provide a connection to either Cass Park or the Black Diamond Trail, which Nutter said didn’t look feasible to him.
“I don’t think this makes sense to have the paths the way you’re drawing them,” Nutter said.
I understand and certainly understand wanting to have access to the park. Again, I don’t know how you do it.”
Developer Linc Morse said they had just recently ordered a topography study to gain a better understanding of the site, but that the decisions they make will be based on safety.
“The mechanics of doing that will be a civil study and an engineering study,” he said. “We would never create an environment that invited danger to anyone, and that’s why we have a planning review process. We were just saying we think it’d be a great community asset to engage these parks.
Architect Noah Demarest said Nutter’s description of the slope was entirely accurate, and that they were considering a boardwalk element to accomplish the connection, as it’s too steep to grade in a walking path.
“The boardwalk would be running north at a shallow gradient and then eventually connect up at the children’s garden,” he said.
Nutter also expressed concern about the potential of having bike rentals at the retreat, again citing safety concerns.
“I’m totally pro bike, but I don’t see how you’re going to rent bikes here,” he said. “That slope — in order to get a path that you’d want to push a bike up or safely ride down — that’s a huge project to meet the standards.”
Demarest said they were more envisioning people taking the bikes down to the trail system, not riding them up and down Cliff Street.
A submitted comment asked if there would be a possibility of adding a traffic light in the area after doing the traffic assessment. Demarest said because the project is still in such an early conceptual phase, traffic is still a big question. However, he’s not expecting a big change in the area.
“Our initial sense is that with the types of uses we’re proposing and the fact we’re not changing the building square footage […] our sense is [traffic] is going to be approximately the same,” he said. “Traffic will be distributed throughout the day differently than it is now because it’s not shifted workers coming in, people will be coming and going throughout the day.”
Nutter did have some words of support for the project as well, particularly in that developers are interested in removing invasive species from the area.
“That would be tremendously wonderful because this piece of woods is overrun with several invasive species,” he said. “Also, I want this project to be successful, because the last thing I want is an abandoned building or something failed.”
