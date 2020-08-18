The City of Ithaca released an update on the Emerald Ash Borer infestation and warned that individuals who recognize an infested tree on their property should act quickly to address the dying tree and the infestation.
In the report, Parks and Forestry stated that they've noticed large Ash trees in some neighborhoods that span several backyards showing signs of infestation. The department shared that a dying or dead tree is both a health and safety concern for people and property, and highlighted the longterm cost.
In order to act quickly, residents should learn the signs of an infested Ash tree and determine what remedial action works best for them.
Signs of an EAB infested Ash tree includes a thinning canopy or dead branches in the top and center of the canopy, with likely woodpecker damage due to woodpeckers’ excavation to find EAB larva under the bark. The bark will take on a blondish color, as opposed to its normal gray color, in a result known as "blonding".
Lightly infested Ash trees can be treated with pesticides that will not harm the tree, but will need to be repeated, which can become costly, as Emerald Ash Borers can persist in a location for a decade or more. Untreated trees will die.
The department reiterated that removing a tree that is still alive is less costly than removing a dead tree. "If you have an Ash tree on your property, the cost of doing nothing now will be much greater than if you take action to mitigate the risks soon," states the report.
More information can be found at http://www.emeraldashborer.info/ including a comprehensive document “Insecticide Options for Protecting Ash”. The site also contains information on how to an Ash tree and an infestation.
For other questions, residents can contact Parks and Forestry to confirm tree species through photos (leaf, twig and bark) or a site visit. In that case, contact the Forestry Technician, Kevin Vorstadt at kvorstadt@cityofithaca.org
