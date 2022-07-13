In a six to four vote Ithaca’s Common Council passed a resolution condemning “in the sharpest terms” what it describes as Starbucks’ “anti-union attacks on its own workers,” calling on the company to sign Fair Election Principles and urging the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to cite Starbucks for, “its violation of workers’ rights to organize.”
Introducing the resolution and perhaps anticipating the sentiments that the city is overstepping its role with this type of resolution, Alderperson Jorge DeFendini of the City’s 4th Ward offered language amendments that made the resolution less confrontational and more “in line with a government document and more official in its nature.”
DeFendini explained, “There are two things we are trying to do: ensure that the law is being followed and that we are lending a voice of support for our unionized neighbors and constituents.”
He stressed that, “It is not for the city to dictate that a store remain open or that it close. It is not pretending to have those powers. What [the City] is encouraging is that a body that does have power over these situations [the NLRB] intervene.
He warned that, “failure to do this would not only give Starbucks a blank check to act [like this] in the other stores throughout the city but also around the country.”
While stressing their sympathy for and support of the Collegetown Starbucks workers and all local and national unionizing efforts, a number of Council members shared their concerns.
Acting Mayor and 5th Ward Alderperson Laura Lewis said “I agree with a number of my county legislator colleagues who voted against a similar resolution in seeing it as overreach. I too see such a resolution as overreach. I do not believe this is a legislative responsibility.”
Alderperson Jeffrey Barken of the City’s 3rd Ward, who also voted no, feared the resolution could set a dangerous precedent: “When labor forces at different stores unionize, are we going to get behind them in such a robust way to leverage a resolution like this on their behalf. What happens when it's a local shop, not a Starbucks involved in a national confrontation? What happens when it's a small mom and pop shop whose labor force has, by all rights authorized unionization and is advocating for a boycott of that shop. Are we sort of duty bound because of this precedent, to get behind that action? What if that local store or company locally then fails?”
Proponents and opponents of the measure seemed to coalesce around a supplementary effort in which a letter could also be sent to the NLRB on behalf of the city and perhaps even the county legislature.
