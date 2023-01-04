The City of Ithaca originally scheduled the removal of a tree along Stewart Ave and University Ave for January 4th and 5th, but due to inclement weather the project has been rescheduled to take place this upcoming Monday and Tuesday — January 9 and 10, 2023.
To accomplish tree removal work in the City Cemetery, Dewitt Pl as well as cemetery road to University Ave will be closed and no thru traffic will be allowed. However, access to back parking lots for Stewart Ave apartments will be allowed. Given the narrow width of this road it is unlikely Emergency Vehicles will be able to pass through this block while the crews are working.
The City has said that local traffic accessing the Cascadilla Park Rd neighborhood will have to enter and exit through the University Ave intersection.
This work is weather dependent and updates will be provided if dates change. For additional information contact: Jeanne Grace, City Forester, (607) 272-1718; jgrace@cityofithaca.org
