ITHACA, NY -- In a special Common Council meeting on May 11 it was announced that the city is undertaking its own separate investigation into allegations of unethical behavior during the Reimagining Public Safety Process. The county attorney had announced earlier that week that the Tompkins County Board of Ethics would look into the complaint made by Alderperson Cynthia Brock.
City Attorney Ari Lavine announced at the Council meeting that Acting Mayor Laura Lewis has called for “an investigation into the potential outside financial influence on the process” and the city is currently undertaking that. Lavine declined to give more details in public session, citing the matter as a personnel issue, but did add that he anticipates all city stakeholders will cooperate with both investigations.
The outside financial influence is presumably referring to the monies donated to the Reimagining Public Safety process from the Park Foundation and Dorothy Cotton Institute, totaling about $35,000 to go toward working group co-leads Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood and working group members who are not city employees.
This announcement came at the end of a lengthy discussion about what the next steps for Reimagining Public Safety should look like. Council members debated about the release of funds and reporting requirements for the Community Justice Center (CJC), which is in charge of executing all 17 of the joint city-county recommendations.
Tompkins County Legislature Chair Shawna Black sent a letter to Council and stated that the proposed quarterly reports and approval of plans required by Common Council to release its share of the funds for the CJC was overly onerous.
Alderperson Robert Cantelmo disagreed, but did note that having a three-month window for funds could cause administrative drags and offered a compromise to decouple the two requirements. Alderperson Rob Gearhart agreed that there wasn’t necessarily a reason they needed quarterly budget approvals, but that it is important to have regular updates on both what has been done and what’s in the future plans.
Council members also debated what their role should be when it comes to determining the work the CJC is doing. Brock said she believed Council should have prospective approval authority, meaning the CJC can’t move forward with plans until they are approved by Council.
“If we can do that so it allows for longer planning and commitment for financial approval […] where it’s not tied to financial disbursements every month, I’d like to find a way to maintain prospective approval of plans,” she said.
Alderperson Jorge Defendini said he agreed with that because it would allow for Council to follow up with CJC and have as much oversight over the process as possible.
“Having some degree of prospective control is important, while maintaining as healthy and united a relationship with the county as possible,” he said.
Cantelmo then suggested a yearly prospective workplan that upon approval would trigger the release of that year’s funds, and then the CJC would provide regular progress updates. However alderpeople Jeffrey Barken and Brock both thought the city needed to have more control over making changes to the workplan whenever they deemed it necessary. Gearhart said while it’s nice to have input in the planning process, he found it to be a bit much to have such a strong level of control over the workplans.
“Normally we do this [type of thing] on an annual basis,” he said. “We should be consistent.”
The topic was a discussion item only, so while the group generally came to a consensus about yearly workplan approvals and quarterly public updates, nothing was made official.
Council members also debated whether it was realistic to get a referendum on this November’s ballot. The recommendation to add a commission of the Department of Community Safety to oversee the division of police would trigger a referendum because it changes the reporting lines; the police chief would be reporting to the commissioner rather than directly to the mayor. In order to make it to this year’s ballot, the legislation would have to be approved by council at the July 6 Council meeting, a timeline that was too fast for some.
Defendini spoke up and said that there are still too many factors unknown to consider moving forward that quickly.
“In my estimate there are a lot of variables in how we’re going to staff a lot of the people who are going to be doing this work,” he said. “I still have my concerns about the number of unarmed officers we’re going to be deploying. I have concerns about roles and responsibilities […] I’m very concerned about passing something for the sake of passing it, as opposed to passing something for the good of our community.”
Cantelmo said he agrees that the decision should be deliberate and intentional, and suggested reviving the Public Safety Standing Committee to ensure there’s a dedicated body of Council members working on Reimagining Public Safety on a continuous basis.
Alderperson Phoebe Brown said it’s hard for her to imagine waiting another year for referendum and referenced the many times Black and brown folks have been told to “wait” for justice throughout their lives.
“I’ve been hearing ‘wait’ a long time,” Brown said, “and ‘wait’ broke the wagon. I think we should think deeply about what we mean when we say ‘wait.’”
Defendini said he thinks they have more choices than just having the referendum or not having it.
“I think we need to chew bubblegum and walk at the same time,” he said. “There are certain things we can pass right now and have come from the labor of our working group. We need to pass those things right now and need to start working on that.”
Only the civilian commissioner would trigger a referendum, so it is possible to move forward with other parts of the plan before finalizing that, Lavine confirmed. Defendini agreed with the idea to reestablish the Public Safety Committee to continue to keep working on all recommendations.
“We need to pass what we can now and use that momentum to build on those victories,” he said.
Gearhart echoed that, adding that need to “keep the foot on the accelerator.”
“We owe this to the community and all the people who have been waiting for this to happen,” he said.
Again, there was a general consensus that supported the reestablishment of the committee and moving forward with whatever they could before triggering the referendum.
Will the City be doing an internal investigation on the many complaints about Police Chief Joly beating people??? I can't believe you guys still don't want to know more about that guy...
