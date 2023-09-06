The City of Ithaca’s Board of Public Works has not met since the end of 2021 and many of the board's responsibilities have been taken over by city staff and the Common Council. Since the board of public works last met, there have been moments of contention between Department of Public Works employees and City Hall that some members of the Common Council say could have been avoided if the BPW had been meeting.
The moment of contention in question occurred in November 2022, when dozens of DPW employees voted down the contract that was offered to them and confronted the Common Council over issues with low wages and contract negotiations. Since then, Alderperson George McGonigal has been appointed as a labor liaison to improve communication between public sector labor unions, and DPW workers have voted to approve a new contract including an 18% increase in pay.
The Board of Public Works consists of 6 city residents that are appointed by the Mayor. The Board is mandated by the city charter and has authority over the following items subject to the direction and review of Common Council: Water, Sewers and Drains, Streets and Sidewalks, Creeks and Bridges, Street lighting, Parks, Cemeteries, Garbage, Public Buildings, Property and Parking Management.
While the relationship between DPW workers and the Common Council has improved over the last year, First Ward Alderperson Cynthia Brock recently said, “Our community has been at a huge disadvantage over the last three years because our commissions are not meeting…Our Board of Public Works has not met in almost three years.”
Brock said that board members, “intimately understood where our taxpayer dollars were going, and how our services were being provided.” She continued saying that they also “get to understand how all of our functions work.”
According to Brock, if the BPW had been meeting over the last several years, moments of contention like the one mentioned above could have been avoided. “I'm absolutely convinced that if we had had a functioning Board of Public Works, all of us in the city would have known of the difficulties that we were facing in our labor and staffing shortages, much earlier than when our employees had to come out in mass and basically demand attention,” Brock said.
Brock added, “Had there been a functioning Board of Public Works, we would have been able to address those issues earlier on and not allow things to get to a crisis mode.” She continued saying, “I don't think that our infrastructure would have gotten to the condition that it is now had we had an operating Board of Public Works for the last three years.”
Republican Mayoral candidate Janice Kelly recently confronted the Common Council regarding the fact that the BPW has not met since 2021 saying that “Neither Mayor Lewis during her time as mayor, nor council member Robert Cantelmo, who is long Chair of the City Administration Committee has bothered to restore this important public board.”
Kelly continued saying, “The failure of this administration and of this common council to do that has made city government less transparent and less accountable.”
According to Kelly, “Prior to the current administration, the Board of Public Works included commissioners from different parts of the city and residents could contact their commissioner from their area easily with problems or with suggestions. That ended after the term of all the Public Works. Commissioners expired at the end of 2021.”
Kelly added, “decisions by the Department of Public Works while there was no oversight might be subject to legal challenge.”
Chief of Staff Deb Molenhoff has said that the BPW has not met in several years because the city had problems achieving a quorum for the BPW during the pandemic, resulting in time sensitive administrative items being delayed “to a point where it was creating problems for DPW staff.” In order to address the issue Molenhoff said that “staff started sending approval items to Common Council, which has been a more reliable approval process.” She added, “This practice will continue until the city has a chance to analyze the best organizational structure moving forward.”
In response to concerns that the BPW not meeting has had negative impacts on city government, Molenhoff said that “nearly all items that would have been brought to BPW were handled in a more timely and efficient manner by staff coordination and approvals or bringing those items that required approval to Council directly.”
Molenhoff says that this process works better because “In most cases, BPW approval would have been a redundant step, requiring redundant presentations and needlessly consuming limited staff resources.” According to Molenhoff, “Approvals made by staff were consistent with previous actions taken by the BPW for similar situations,” and “DPW operations have been more efficient and streamlined without the BPW.”
As a result Molenhoff said that the city is working on bringing a discussion item to the Common Council regarding a proposal to dissolve the BPW sometime in 2024, after the city transitions to a city manager form of government. The discussion will advance a previous discussion from June 2020 in which the Council considered the possible dissolution of the BPW. The Agenda with the initial analysis can be found here: https://www.cityofithaca.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_06172020-2125.
Molenhoff told the Ithaca Times that “ Given that this was introduced in a tumultuous time and the capacity and bandwidth of both the Common Council and City Staff was severely limited during the ongoing pandemic, it was decided that we would table the discussion until a later date.” She added,”The City is now in the process of changing its form of government and will be identifying the appropriate time to bring this conversation and decision back to Council.”
Nice coverage, Matt. The Ithaca.com journalists are very aware and keep us informed.
