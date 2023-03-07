The City of Ithaca is seeking community input on the recruitment process for the next Chief of Police.
The city has scheduled two virtual community events where members of the public can provide input regarding the qualities and characteristics that the city is looking for in the next Chief of Police. Public Sector Search & Consulting — the speciality police chief search firm hired by the city — will help the city facilitate each meeting.
The events are scheduled to take place on Zoom on Saturday March 11, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Monday March 13, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The link to the meetings is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3427408422?from=addon
Members of the public are welcome to attend one or more of these community sessions. For questions, please contact Schelley Michell-Nunn - at the City of Ithaca, Department of Human Resources at 607-274-6539 or email at hrdept@cityofithaca.org.
In addition to the forums, members of the public are encouraged to take the community input survey available in English here in Spanish here.
The City is in the process of translating the survey into additional languages and will make those available soon. The survey will remain open throughout the search process.
