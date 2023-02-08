Tompkins County has owned the property at 408 N. Tioga Street, within the Dewitt Park Historic District, since 2019. The county is now considering whether or not to deconstruct the house on the property to make room for a parking lot for county employees.
The house was built around 1870 and is known locally as the “Red House”. It was occupied by the Wilgus family from the late 1800’s to early 1900’s and was used most recently as a COVID-19 testing site for the county.
According to a county press release, the county can either rehabilitate the house, sell the property to a private owner who could potentially access “historic preservation tax incentives to renovate the building”, or deconstruct the property and replace it with a parking lot.
The county has said that the building can be deconstructed in a way that allows for certain architectural elements or reusable materials to be set aside for future use in the community.
Ithaca resident Barb Herman said, “The County first contacted those of us who live nearby for our feedback four years ago about their proposal to purchase this piece of property with plans to expand their office space. What was never on the table was the destruction of 408 N Tioga St.”
A State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) was completed when the county purchased the property in 2019. Another SEQR would need to be completed before any future plans for the site can move forward.
The county says that it would cost an estimated $1.25 million to renovate the building to bring it up to code. According to county press releases, “third party engineers have identified structural concerns, asbestos abatement needs, and compliance requirements with the current structure.”
The press release continued saying, “If the building were to be repaired by Tompkins County it would require significant enhancements to comply with code requirements for public buildings, including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in addition to structural and HVAC enhancements that must be made.”
Opponents of reinvesting in rehabilitating the red house have said that “historic preservation is not about saving every single home, no matter the condition and no matter the cost,” citing the million dollar estimate of renovations.
However, not all residents agree, with some placing the blame for the condition of the house directly on the county.
“The gorgeous Victorian house at 408 N Tioga belongs to the County, Ithaca resident Mary White said. “They are making plans to demolish it. The County has owned the property for several years and have seriously neglected it. Now they are using its deterioration as an excuse to replace it with a parking lot for County employees.”
However, Tompkins County Legislator Deborah Dawson said the house has been in poor shape far longer than the county has owned it.
“That property had been ‘seriously neglected’ for several years before the County acquired it. The County has not ‘neglected’ it,” she said. “However, it has not been occupied. It would cost at least a million dollars — taxpayers' money, YOUR money — to make it habitable.”
White disagreed with Dawson, insisting that the County had not done its duty in taking care of the house.
“The County has indeed neglected that building,” she said. “They have not even cleaned the gutters around the roof. It may not have been in perfect condition when the County acquired it — and that decision is a separate complaint for taxpayers — but those of us who live nearby have watched it look worse and worse every month that it has been under County control.”
White suggested selling the home to someone willing to restore it, or to apply for grant money to fund the restoration. Dawson said she doubted anyone would provide them the funds.
“No one is going to give us in excess of a million dollars to rehab that building,” Dawson said. “I'd be happy to give it to the City and let them figure out how to afford to even maintain it, much less fix it.”
She added that parking has been an issue for County employees.
“Tompkins County does not have a robust public transit system, and many of our staff who live in outlying areas have no choice but to drive in to work,” she said.
According to the county, “hundreds of employees work in the N. Tioga Street area and parking for those employees must be a consideration for any property use,”
