Starting Monday, May 18, the city's trash tag policy will go back into effect, several weeks after fees were suspended.
"In light of the severe loss of revenue the City has experienced, necessitating the furloughing of over 85 employees, the Mayor has determined that it is time to conclude the temporary policy that allowed trash to be picked up without trash tags," the statement said.
In terms of places that are still open, trash tags are available at Wegmans, Tops and GreenStar locations. They are also available by mail from the City Chamberlain's office, with checks payable to the City of Ithaca and a note stating how many tags you want. The checks should be sent to the City Chamberlain's office at 108 East Green St., Ithaca, NY 14850. Tags are $9 for a sheet of six or $1.50 each at City Hall. More information available here.
"The City of Ithaca appreciates the support, collaboration, and sense of community that Ithacans have demonstrated during the past few months, and we look forward to the brighter days ahead," the statement said. "Questions about trash tags and yard waste tags can be forwarded to the City Chamberlain’s Office at (607) 274-6580."
