Outside of New York City, the City of Ithaca has some of the most expensive housing costs in the state. In fact, a recent survey has ranked Ithaca as the second most expensive small city in the country to rent a one-bedroom apartment. As of December 2022, the median price for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,908 a month.
According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), a one-bedroom apartment at fair market value would cost around $1,127. This is already considered high when compared to the national average.
As a result, it should come as no surprise that the city is dealing with a housing crisis that is leaving more residents at risk of becoming homeless, if they aren’t experiencing homelessness already.
Recently, the City of Ithaca was awarded $1 million in one-time funding as part of the HOME-ARP program. HOME-ARP is a program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
According to the director of housing initiatives at the Human Services Coalition, Liddy Bargar, “The goal of HOME-ARP is to reduce unsheltered homelessness and increase housing stability for City of Ithaca residents.”
Anisa Mendizabal, the Community Development Planner at the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency (IURA) added that “HOME-ARP can be used to fund permanent affordable housing.”
When asked if this could potentially include funding for sanctioned encampment sites such as TIDES, Mendizabal said she didn’t think so.
“Based on my understanding, TIDES was conceived as a place where someone could potentially live permanently, or they may not,” she said. She added that she didn’t remember whether “TIDES anticipated that the site would be in permanent use for a certain number of years or whether it was more of a flexible timeline depending on how it worked out.”
As a result, Mendizabal said that “from what I understood of the plan, the structures themselves would probably not meet standards for permanent affordable housing.”
The TIDES plan is proposed to have a common kitchen and restroom facilities and the individual units would not have plumbing. Mendizabal said this would also not meet Home-ARP’s requirements.
While the program probably can’t be used to fund TIDES, HOME-ARP can be used to fund non-congregate shelters. These are shelters where people have their own rooms instead of a common sleeping area, a concept that is increasing in popularity.
“Part of the interest in assisting non-congregate shelters has to do with lessons learned during the COVID era about diminishing chances for disease transmission and increasing people's sense of dignity by providing individual rooms within a shelter,” Mendizabal said.
She explained that communities experimented with conversions of motels and hotels into shelters during the pandemic, and this funding could support or extend those efforts.
Home-ARP funds can also be used for rental assistance and housing-related supportive services.
“I think the type of housing supportive services envisioned by HOME-ARP would need to be services sufficient for helping people identify, secure and maintain permanent housing,” Mendizabal said.
As a result, given a scenario where supportive services are one of the prioritized uses of HOME-ARP, a project such as TIDES might apply to fund the supportive services component of its program if the program is confident it could meet the needs of everyone in a designated "qualifying population."
The Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is requiring entitlement communities — including Ithaca — to submit the framework for how they intend to identify priorities and anticipate local uses for HOME-ARP funds by March 31.
HUD established this requirement on October 31, 2022. Prior to that, HUD was accepting these framework plans on a rolling basis. Communities have until 2030 to expend the funds. Once HUD approves Ithaca's framework, the City would then release a request for expressions of interest and request for proposals with greater detail so that organizations could apply for funds.
