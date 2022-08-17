In a relatively concise meeting the City's Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC) unanimously moved forward the agreement to sell the location of the existing East Hill Fire Station and 309 College Avenue to 311 CA Associates for $5.1 million plus the acquisition of the parcels at 403 Elwood Avenue and 408 Dryden Road, where the City plans to build the replacement fire station.
The PEDC also unanimously moved forward a Drinking Water Source Protection Plan. This plan represents a joint effort by multiple regional stakeholders to protect the quality of the City's drinking water; the first real step in this direction in almost a century.
The PEDC also received without substantial comment or discussion the Acting Mayor's Proposed Work Plan to address The Ithaca Designated Encampment Site (TIDES) proposal. The minimal public comment at the meeting focused first on the degree to which the Second Wind Cottages encampment in Newfield, which lacks much zoning regulation, is applicable to the situation in the City, which has robust zone regulations, and second on the need to ensure access to any such site for emergency services.
As was noted, the comparatively smooth and short PEDC meeting sets up a potentially long and complicated September meeting of the full Common Council.
