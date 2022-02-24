Acting Mayor Laura Lewis and City Attorney Ari Lavine issued a statement effectively warning Ithaca's "sticker shops" that cannabis remains illegal for sale in New York. A sticker shop is a store in which patrons can purchase stickers or other small goods and receive cannabis as a "gift" with purchase. There are at least two in Ithaca, Good Vibes on West State Street and the Dream Smoke Shop in the Five Guys plaza on Elmira Road. Dream Smoke Shop has reportedly stopped with the free gifts in accordance to New York State's warning. It is unclear whether Good Vibes is still participating.
The statement from Lewis and Lavine is below:
"As the NYS Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) recently announced, “Recent media reports have described business operators selling a product or service, including club memberships, to consumers and providing cannabis as a “gift” in return. This activity is illegal … these violators must stop their activity immediately, or face the consequences.”
"Among those consequences, OCM has announced that violators will “risk the opportunity to get a license in the legal market as well as substantial fines and possible criminal penalties.” OCM is seeking reports of violators to the OCM enforcement function, and [Ithaca Police Department] will report unlicensed cannabis sales in the city to OCM.
"For more information, see https://cannabis.ny.gov/news/office-cannabis-management-announces-enforcement-action"
