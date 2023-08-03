In response to the increasing threat of gun crimes both locally and throughout the country, Alderperson Robert Cantelmo has proposed legislation that would provide directions for gun-owners regarding how to safely store their firearms. If approved, failure to follow the guidelines would result in fine and potential for civil legal action if the unsecured firearm is used to harm another person or commit a crime.
The proposal states that a firearm will be categorized as a “device designed to be used as a weapon from which a projectile is expelled from the barrel by force of explosion or other form of motion. It does not include any antique firearms…” According to the proposal, “firearms must be stored or disabled in a manner that a reasonable person would believe renders an inaccessible to unauthorized user, it is a violation of this prohibition if the key or code to unlock the container or locking device is reasonably accessible to someone other than the owner.”
A violation of the proposal is punishable by a civil fine of $500 for the first offense, and the fine would increase to $1,000 for additional violations in a one-year period.
While many local officials said that gun safety is a top priority, some questioned whether or not it would be possible to enforce the proposal without placing an undue burden on local law enforcement. During the June City Administration meeting, Alderperson Kris Haines-Sharp asked Acting Chief of Police Ted Schwartz about who would be responsible for enforcing the proposal, and if IPD has the resources to enforce it.
Acting Chief Schwartz responded saying, “We honestly cannot proactively enforce this.” He added that the proposal would make a violation a city code violation that would “essentially be the same seriousness as jaywalking or riding your bike on the sidewalk.” According to Schwartz, “Most of the time when we’re dealing with guns, they are either lawfully owned and it’s not an issue, or if the gun is an issue…we’re talking about a misdemeanor, usually felony level, so it wouldn’t even address the city code violation.”
Schwartz continued saying that proactive enforcement would be difficult due to the fact that police would need to have probable cause to enter a home before being able to investigate whether or not a firearm was being stored securely.
Alderperson George McGonigal asked Chief Schwartz if he thinks that the City should approve the proposal, but the Chief declined to answer directly saying, “I don’t know if it’s appropriate for me to be weighing in from a police department perspective about legislation…we are called to enforce laws and not to take a personal stance.”
Due to the questions regarding feasibility of enforcement, Mayor Laura Lewis asked “how do we promote gun safety in a responsible way that doesn’t involve a legislative enforcement arm that seems to me very challenging to be able to enforce?” Lewis added, “I have a question about whether this is best residing within city legislation or if it’s best at the state level?”
Even though enforcement of the proposal seems to be difficult, Cantelmo said that approving it would “create a standard of compliance for what the safe storage of firearms are in the city.” He continued saying, “I think setting the standard of what it means to be a responsible gun owner in the city is not beyond the reasonable scope of what we should be considering.”
Alderperson Jorge DeFendini said that he views the proposal as a precautionary measure similar to laws that prohibit things like double parking or running a red light. According to DeFendini, if the proposal were approved it would “give somebody a moment to second guess something in order to correct their behavior. If not, then a ticket is there as a consequence.” He added that enforcement and punishment is not so much of a priority of the proposal as setting standards and educating the public about the importance of safe firearm storage.
Following the debate surrounding the proposal, Cantelmo offered to table the proposal and invite representatives from communities that have approved similar gun safety proposals to further discuss how similar proposals have worked in their communities.
