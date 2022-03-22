ITHACA, NY -- Following in the footsteps of the town, the City of Ithaca will be pursuing short-term rental regulations this year. The Planning and Economic Development Committee and Deputy Director for Economic Development Tom Knipe discussed first steps for developing the legislation on March 16.
The data presented wasn’t totally concrete, but based on the tools available, Knipe said there are an estimated 400+ short-term rentals in the city, including active, intermittent and inactive listings. Committee member Laura Lewis said that active home rentals jumped from 100 in 2019 to 198 in 2021. Active rentals are rentals that are available 70% or more of the time.
“We are hearing from many residents,” she said. “There are questions and concerns.”
The city has been looking at regulating short-term rentals for about five years now, with the most recent push in early 2020 before getting derailed by the pandemic. Knipe stressed the importance of taking a balanced approach to the regulations, outlining both the benefits and the drawbacks of short-term rentals.
He noted that benefits include an increase in overall tourism and associated revenues, increased income for residents directly from renters, increased room tax revenues and increased lodging supply without the need for building additional hotels. He noted that there’s a long history in Ithaca of people renting out their homes during peak demand periods, such as Cornell graduation weekend.
“That’s good,” he said. “People can stay in our community rather than elsewhere.”
However, Knipe noted that one of the things he’s most concerned about is the impact on housing supply and affordability. He also noted the impact on the formal lodging industry and neighborhoods, as well as health and safety concerns, as some of the drawbacks to short-term rentals.
Knipe brought up a map that showed where all the short-term rentals in Ithaca are located. Short-term rentals can be anything from an entirely empty house in Fall Creek to a private room in an occupied home on West Hill.
“It’s pretty clear we have short-term rentals in all residential neighborhoods, but with particular density in the downtown areas,” Knipe said.
He said that he believes asking whether to ban short-term rentals or not is asking the wrong question.
“What I think [for the] proposed policy objectives is to take a balanced approach that allows the community to accrue some of the benefits while mitigating some of the concerns,” he said.
Lewis said one of the concerns she’s heard the most is regarding the impact on the housing supply. One of the driving factors behind the town’s regulations was the fact that homes (especially lakefront ones) were being purchased by wealthy non-locals or out-of-town corporations to rent solely for profit, thus decreasing the housing supply for people who actually lived in town.
Lewis made a similar argument for the city, noting that if units or homes are being used solely for short-term rentals, because it is more lucrative than a yearly lease, then all of those short-term rentals become unavailable for local renters or owners. However, she said she was also concerned how enforceable regulations would be.
Knipe said that he agrees, and that it’s difficult to identify short-term rentals without taking on a labor-intensive piecemeal approach. He did note that there are more and more software tools becoming available to use to collect that information and provide data from the different short-term rental sites. Purchasing this data would be an additional cost, however it’s unclear how much that would be yet. He also added that it would be worth talking to folks in Cayuga Heights and the town about their enforcement and how successful they are in enforcing their regulations.
Committee member Cynthia Brock said she supports giving households the ability to rent their homes out for short periods of time, but only as long as that unit is primarily used for long-term housing.
“It takes years to put up a complex of 100 permanent units, and in a year we can lose the benefits of that [with short-term rentals],” she said.
Brock also said she’s seen with her own eyes the loss of people who live in neighborhoods because so many units are becoming short-term rentals.
“I know the social impacts when you look at a community and there are very few long-term residents there,” she said.
This presentation was the first step toward crafting a policy and Knipe said he would try to gather more data to present next month with more accurate numbers regarding the short-term rentals in the city.
