ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca city offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
Trash and yard waste collection scheduled to occur on or after Wednesday of this week will be delayed by one day. If your regular trash/yard waste pick-up this week is scheduled for Wednesday, your collection will occur Thursday; scheduled Thursday pick-up will occur Friday; etc.
Note that yard waste collection continues through Nov. 30th, or until the first significant snowfall. More information, and details on where to purchase yard waste tags, can be found online.
