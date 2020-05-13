The City of Ithaca's website has a new look after getting a makeover this week. The city rolled out the site Monday, saying they had heard feedback from the public and had wanted to rebuild the site to make accessing information quicker and easier. Take a look: www.cityofithaca.org.
The site's front page now includes a more complete list of help options: city agendas, GIS maps, resources to file a report or concern, the city code, access to sign up for the city's Swift911 system, job opportunities and access to resident services.
The home page now also includes a list of upcoming meetings and agendas, as well as a stream of the city's latest announcements and press releases.
If you have trouble finding something on the new site, you can contact Melody Faraday at mfaraday@cityofithaca.org for guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.