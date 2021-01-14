ITHACA, NY -- The City of Ithaca Parks and Forestry Division issued a PSA regarding the progression of the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) infestation in the city. The EAB is an invasive pest that eats the tissue just beneath the bark of ash trees and will eventually cause tree death. EAB has been in the area for a few years now and as such, ash trees in the area are beginning to show a decline in health and vigor due to the insect infestation. The ash trees along the city streets are inspected annually by our staff and are being managed for the infestation.
The department said they've noticed in some neighborhoods there are very large ash trees that span over multiple backyards and some are showing signs of EAB infestation. If you have an ash tree on your property, there are steps that should be taken soon to protect the tree and your property.
Signs that an ash tree is infested with EAB includes thin canopy or dead branches in the top and center of the canopy. There will also likely be woodpecker damage, called “blonding” where sections of bark take on a light blonde color (as opposed to the normal gray color) due to woodpeckers’ excavation to find EAB larva under the bark.
Lightly infested ash trees can be treated with pesticides that will kill the insects and help to preserve the tree. However, pesticide applications can be costly and the pesticides will need to be reapplied periodically as the insect pests will persist in the area for a decade or more. We recommend contacting a certified pesticide applicator if you choose this option.
Infested trees that are not treated with pesticides will die. Therefore the other option to consider is removal of the infested trees. Whether the tree completely dies in one year or over the course of a few years, the department warns dead and dying trees are hazardous to the health and safety of people and property around them. Completely dead trees are much more hazardous and generally more expensive to remove than trees that still have life in them. According to department, if you have an infected tree on your property, postponing action will have a greater cost later compared to taking action to mitigate the risks now.
More information can be found at http://www.emeraldashborer.info/ including a comprehensive document “Insecticide Options for Protecting Ash.”
If after consulting the attached documents, you have a question about whether the tree in your yard is an Ash, you can contact the office at Parks and Forestry and they can confirm tree species through photos (leaf, twig and bark) or a site visit if necessary. Contact the Forestry Technician, Kevin Vorstadt at kvorstadt@cityofithaca.org
