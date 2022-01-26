ITHACA, NY -- Less than a month after the town of Ithaca passed short-term rental regulations, the city’s Planning and Economic Development Committee briefly brought it up as well. It was identified as a topic they wanted to tackle sooner rather than later this year.
The town passed its regulations for short-term rentals after complaints from some residents about noise and nuisance issues, as well as concern about outside corporations buying up local housing stock to use solely for short-term rentals. So in a city where there’s already a shortage of housing, it’s not surprising that council members are ready to take a look at drafting legislation of their own.
Committee member Cynthia Brock said she has always felt that the city already has legislation within its code to address short-term rentals.
“It does specify where it’s allowed,” she said. “We haven’t been enforcing it even though we’re fully recognizing it’s not allowed in certain zones […] If we enforce the laws that we have, it would go a long way to addressing the issues we’re having with short-term rentals.”
Brock, who represents ward one, said when going door-to-door on West Hill for her re-election campaign this past fall, she noticed that many units are now full-time short-term rentals.
“They’re being taken off the rental market one after another,” she said. “It’s growing monthly, frankly. I recognize the staffing shortage but I do think this is an urgent issue. I do think we have the resources we need for legislation.”
Committee member Laura Lewis said that enforcement is a challenge, and that she’s hopeful the city can make progress on hiring more staff for the Planning Department.
“Then there will be some issues we can move from the backburner to the mid, if not front, burner,” she said. “We should take a look at what we have in legislation and work toward better enforcement.”
Brock again reiterated that she thinks the matter is urgent.
“If we’re talking about housing and vacancies and the inability to find affordable housing, every unit we take off for VRBO is another loss, so I think we need to address this,” she said.
Committee member Rob Gearhart agreed, and asked if there was any benefit from following the town’s lead regarding the legislation.
Acting Planning Director Lisa Nicholas said the town has different circumstances, but that she does think it’s important to coordinate with them.
One of the most contentious parts of the town’s legislation was the disparity between the number of rental days lakefront properties got compared to non-lakefront properties. Homes on the lake can rent out their homes unhosted for up to 245 days in a calendar year. Non-lakefront properties, however, are limited to just 29 days per year. The city does not have the same issue, as the lakefront property within city limits is primarily parks and other public property.
Gearhart also added that better public information campaigns could be helpful with enforcement as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.