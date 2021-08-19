ITHACA, NY -- Fourth Ward Alderperson Stephen Smith announced his immediate resignation from Common Council on August 8. Smith resigned for personal reasons as he and his family prepare to move out of Ithaca.
Common Council is actively searching for a resident of the Fourth Ward to fill this seat until December 31, 2022. People interested in representing the 4th Ward residents and the City of Ithaca in this capacity should forward a letter of interest and resume to City Clerk Julie Conley Holcomb at jholcomb@cityofithaca,org or to the City Clerk's Office, 108 E. Green Street, Ithaca, New York 14850 no later than Sept. 3. All expressions of interest will be reviewed and considered by a Selection Committee pursuant to the Common Council Rules of Procedure. The Selection Committee will put forth their recommendation to a vote of the full Common Council.
Once approved, the selected applicant will serve on Common Council until December 31,2022. The vacant Council seat will be placed on the ballot and permanently filled by the successful candidate in the 2022 General Election. The term for that seat will expire on December 31, 2023, as the City prepares for redistricting based on the results of the 2020 Census.
In addition to serving the constituents of the Fourth Ward, the selected applicant will be expected to fully participate in Common Council meetings, including all scheduled budget meetings, Planning & Economic Development Committee meetings, and act as a Common Council Liaison to all of the committees that were assigned to Smith. More information on the duties and responsibilities of Common Council members can be found here: http://www.cityofithaca.org/341/Common-Council
Questions can be forwarded to City Clerk Julie Conley Holcomb at jholcomb@cityofithaca,org or (607) 274-6570, option 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.