In observation of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, Ithaca city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18.
Trash collection will be delayed by one day for the week. Collection regularly scheduled for Monday morning will be moved to Tuesday morning, Tuesdays collection will take place on Wednesday, etc.
