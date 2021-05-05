ITHACA, NY -- The City Administration Committee unanimously approved the use of $124,430 for the establishment of a Community Justice Center (CJC) at its April 28 meeting. This came a week after the County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee approved $144,380 for the same thing. The county will fund $19,950 more than the city in order to pay for the project management software, which would be used across other departments in the county as well.
The total funding of $268,811 breaks down into the following:
- Project manager (director of the CJC)
- Salary: $83,866
- Benefits: $44,197
- Data analyst (program analyst)
- Salary: $69,285
- Benefits: $36,513
- Other operating expenses: $15,000
- Project management software: $19,950
Alderperson Graham Kerslick asked if the city anticipated hearing back from the state about the passed recommendations before approving this money, and asked for clarification about what exactly the roles of the employees will be.
“We have not gotten follow up from the state, and we don’t expect much,” Mayor Svante Myrick said. “It’s important we get moving and demonstrate to the community that we’re willing to invest.”
Myrick added that the CJC would be based loosely on the Emergency Operations Center model the county uses. The project manager would be the director of the CJC, while the data analyst would focus on data and collection. Together they would work with the Ithaca Police Department, Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, Common Council and County Legislature to establish the framework for implementation of the approved recommendations, as well as identify and facilitate the next steps for community engagement.
Alderperson Donna Fleming said she had to say her mantra, “City taxpayers are also county taxpayers,” before asking if the idea would be for the CJC to exist forever.
Myrick said that he doesn’t know that it’ll last forever, but that it would be around “certainly as long as it takes to implement the recommendations, which I assume will be several years.”
County Administrator Jason Molino had clarified to the County Legislature the week before that the proposal was for a two-year pilot, and then they could reevaluate and measure the success. However, the $124,430 cost to the city would be an annual one.
Alderperson Rob Gearhart asked where the funds would be coming from, as currently it’s not specified. Myrick said it had yet to be determined while they see if it could come from the $17 million COVID relief fund, any unspent funds from the year so far, or elsewhere.
There were also some questions about oversight, as the employees would technically be county employees but contracted by the city.
“Who’s going to manage this part of the process?” Kerslick asked. “I’m unclear about who this project manager reports to.”
Specifics of oversight are still to be determined, Myrick said, but it could fall to the city and council administration that has been meeting regularly to work on this project.
“But that’s still me guessing a little bit,” he said.
However, the CJC employees will be expected to report bimonthly to both Common Council and the County Legislature.
The funding will still have to be approved by the full Common Council before it’s official, and is expected to be up for vote at the June meeting.
