ITHACA, NY– U.S. Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced that the City of Ithaca will receive an award of nearly $1.372 million for the Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization project.
The Trump Administration will invest $1 billion in American infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grants program, and the award is a part of that plan.
"This really realizes a City vision that we've had for a very long time. We couldn't be happier about receiving this grant," said the City of Ithaca deputy director of planning, Lisa Nicholas. "The grant is really the transformation of a section of Rt. 13 into more of an urban boulevard.
Fiscal Year 2020 BUILD Transportation grants are for planning and capital investments in surface transportation infrastructure and were awarded on a competitive basis for projects that will have a significant local or regional impact. Nicholas said this wasn't the first time the Department of Planning and Development had applied for the grant, but it was the first time they'd been awarded.
BUILD funding supports roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports or intermodal transportation. Since 2017, the Administration has awarded nearly $4 billion in BUILD grants to improve America’s infrastructure. The grant provides 50% funding for planning and design of the Rt. 13 corridor north of "Purity Point" through completion of construction documents ready for bidding. This grant does not fund construction, though the City can submit a future BUILD grant application for construction.
The Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization project will redesign an approximate 0.85-mile Route 13 corridor segment into a complete street boulevard with improved crossings at key intersections, clearly marked pedestrian and bicycle facilities, and traffic-calming strategies and plans to extend 5th Street approximately 0.2 miles across Route 13 to open a new route to the Cayuga Lake waterfront.
"It's the design and planning, it's not the construction," Nicholas said. "We have two big projects on the waterfront that are nearing approval that include parts of this vision (improved intersections and pedestrian walkways). This really couldn't have come at a better time."
By planning to more effectively utilize shoulder space, turn lanes, and other wide lanes to better manage traffic flows while allowing for other non-motorized users on Route 13, the project seeks to introduce safety and traffic calming measures on a road that currently functions as a four-lane highway without sidewalks and bike lanes. The project will double access points to the Cayuga waterfront and better manage traffic flows, encouraging new commercial, residential, and retail development on the waterfront. The project facilitates waterfront infill development in an underutilized area and improve access to civic, recreational, and employment destinations, states the DOT fact sheet.
This project is located in a designated Opportunity Zone, which were created to revitalize low-income and economically distressed communities using private investment. Low-income communities are nominated by U.S. States, U.S. possessions, and the District of Columbia and then certified by the U. S. Secretary of the Treasury as Opportunity Zones. Opportunity Zones have been certified in all 50 States, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories.
To better address the needs of rural America, which has historically been neglected, the Department is awarding 50% of BUILD Transportation grant funding to projects located in rural areas that deliver positive benefits for these communities, consistent with the Department’s R.O.U.T.E.S. initiative.
“This Administration is making significant investments in infrastructure, and this $1 billion in BUILD grants will repair, rebuild, and revitalize transportation systems across America,” Chao said.
The program selection criteria encompassed safety, economic competitiveness, quality of life, state of good repair, environmental sustainability, innovation, and partnerships with a broad range of stakeholders. For this round of BUILD Transportation grants, the maximum grant award is $25 million, and no more than $100 million can be awarded to a single State, as specified in the appropriations act.
"The planning and design of a project like this requires significant funding and we don't have those kinds of funds within our budget or ability. It is a great complement to the rest of the vision we have; it's about connecting the waterfront to the urban suburbs of the rest of the city," Nicholas said.
