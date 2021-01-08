ITHACA, NY -- The City of Ithaca announced that are a number of errors on the 2021 Tompkins County property tax bill. Due to a computer error the figures in the total tax levy and the rate per $1,000 or per unit columns are incorrect. However, the tax amount due is correct.
The correct information is as follows:
-County tax, Total Tax Levy $ 52,399,459.00
-Solid Waste res, Rate per unit is 70.00
-Solid waste fee apt, 70.00
-Solid waste fee aged, 2.59
-Solid waste fee othr, 5.19
-Solid waste fee w&r, 2.59
-Solid waste fee sea, 35.00
-County Tax, Rate per $1000 is 6.215523
The actual due date is Feb. 1, as Jan. 31 lands on a non-business day.
The Tompkins county contact information is www.tompkinscountyny.gov or call 607-274-5551
For further questions concerning your County bill, contact the Chamberlain's office at 607-274-6580.
