The Common Council has unanimously voted to abolish minimum parking requirements in certain business zones within the city. The exact areas affected by the change in policy are the B-1a, B-4,B-5, and MU-2 zoning districts.
The B-1a, B-4 and B-5 zones include roughly 50 properties that are all located in downtown Ithaca, which supporters of the change in zoning policy say is a walkable location that has ample on-street parking and access to public transportation. However, some worry that the change will exacerbate parking issues in Ithaca’s crowded downtown, and make it more difficult for out-of-town visitors to frequent the area.
According to a longtime resident who spoke to the Ithaca Times on conditions of remaining anonymous, “Limiting the amount of required parking does a disservice to the urban core’s accessibility for those who live outside of it and are inevitably underserviced by public transportation. This also happens to coincide with disadvantaged communities who can't afford the cost of living within city boundaries.” They added that “A potential solution to this problem could involve getting rid of paid on street parking, which could offset the burden of finding a place for workers and commuters to park from business owners and prevent more parking lot construction.”
The MU-2 zoning district is located in Collegetown, which can be even more congested than Ithaca’s downtown when students are in town. The district includes four properties on the west side of Eddy Street.
The changes to parking regulations came after business owners complained about being required to invest in off-street parking that often went unused. This resulted in an increase in requests for zoning appeals to utilize unused parking spaces for alternatives uses. As a result of the increased appeals the Office of City Planning suggested that the city remove parking requirements in the zones listed above.
Alderperson Donna Fleming, who was appointed at the start of the meeting to fill a vacancy in the Third Ward created by the resignation of Jeffery Barken, said that during her time on the Board of Zoning Appeals, “it became evident very quickly that these zoning changes needed to take place.”
Alderperson Cynthia Brock said that she supports the change in policy, and that she believes developers will “make sure that they have adequate parking,” but that having a mandated standard doesn’t “provide them with flexibility.”
In response to questions regarding pushback to the reform, Planning Director Meghan Wilson said, “I have not gotten any negative feedback from property owners or surrounding residents and surrounding neighborhoods.”
Prior to approving the change, Avi Smith, the owner of the Argos Inn Hotel, addressed the Common Council saying, “these zones are in core areas of downtown Ithaca where thanks to the city there's ample public parking.” He added that approximately 60% of the area within the business zones were composed of paved space for parking.
Smith continued saying, “There are many small locally owned businesses in these zones that have limited space and limited budgets. These businesses should be encouraged by the city to thrive. A big step in that direction can be to not force them to sacrifice a majority of their space…for a feature that is outdated and unnecessary.”
According to Smith, eliminating parking requirements would “make it less convenient and more expensive for individuals to drive cars” which would allow the city to prioritize green space, encourage alternative modes of transportation, reduce traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions, and allow businesses to use their space more efficiently.
While the green space and reductions of greenhouse gas emissions are seen as benefits to the public, the benefit that developers care about the most are the cost savings they will experience due to no longer being forced to invest in off-street parking. The change in policy will make the affected properties more appealing to developers, and some hope that it will even drive down rent prices.
