Public sector labor unions have come out against the city’s resolution to allocate $110,000 of taxpayer money to hire outside counsel to replace the City Attorney in contract negotiations through the end of 2023. CSEA, FDA, DPW and Executive Association leaders say the city should prioritize re-building relationships with their workers through direct negotiations without having lawyers at the table.
This pressure wasn’t enough to convince the city to reverse its decision, but it did lead to the Common Council decreasing the amount of money allocated towards hiring outside counsel to $60,000.
Jeanne Grace, President of the Executive Association asked the Common Council to consider if swapping out one lawyer for another is going to rebuild trust between public workers and the city administration.
According to Grace, “The FDA and DPW — as well as the Executive Association — have no legal representation at the table. We are reasonable people just looking for fair treatment. Why can't we just meet with honesty and respect and come to a compromise without arguing through lawyers?”
In response, Mayor-elect Lewis said, “It is my firm belief that the unions do have legal representation at the table.”
The PBA has retained legal representation in past contract negotiations, and the Firefighters Association began using a lawyer in the current round of negotiations for the first time in at least 15 years, only in response to the city using an attorney at the negotiating table.
Grace continued saying that she encourages the council to think of other options “rather than just sending another attorney to deal with us.” Additionally, she would like to encourage counsel to think about how the newly appointed Chief of Staff, Deb Mohlenoff, can play a direct role in facilitating negotiations.
“I would also encourage the council to postpone voting on this resolution,” said Grace.
John Kohler, President of the Ithaca Professional Firefighters Association, told the Common Council that the resolution was a step in the right direction but that they should delay the vote on it because he doesn’t “think it's complete enough or an accurate representation of workers' needs.”
According to Kohler, “We're asking for fair and reasonable treatment, and I think the next best step would be for labor leaders to sit down with the Mayor, the new chief of staff, and a couple of council members to really discuss solutions.”
Cornell professor and labor, criminal law and civil rights practitioner, Lee Adler — who has represented Ithaca Firefighters for the last 20 years — told the Common Council that it would be a mistake to spend $110,000 of taxpayers money to hire outside counsel when the city has a very competent Chief of Staff that can participate in contract negotiations.
Adler said that this is a “fabulous opportunity” for the Common Council to listen to city employees and admit that there's something wrong with the structure that they’re using in negotiations. According to Aldler, “It's not getting us anywhere. It's creating anger in the workers and it's going to cost us another $110,000. I think it’s time to rethink the structure of how to proceed.”
According to Adler, “You can make these workers okay by making the Chief of Staff — not a lawyer — sit across from public sector labor leaders to hammer the stuff out.”
Following Alders comments, David Marsh said that employers — unlike lawyers hired to negotiate contracts — are directly connected to their workers and can sympathize with what they’re asking for. As a result, he says contract negotiations that take place directly between an employer and employee typically last three or four sessions. Contract negotiations that take place with a lawyer tend to last much longer.
According to Marsh, “In 2002 with no lawyers we settled in six sessions. In 2006 with no lawyers we settled in less than 10 sessions. However, in 2010 lawyers came in and negotiations took 31 bargaining sessions, and it's been that way for every contract thereafter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.