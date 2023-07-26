It looks like the salary for Ithaca’s first city manager will be higher than initially expected. When the proposition to create the city manager position was sent out for a public referendum in November 2022, officials thought that the job would have a salary slightly higher than the Chief of Staff, who currently makes about $130,000 per year. However, during a Committee of the Whole meeting that took place on July 12, Ian Coyle — the consultant hired by the city to help search for the first city manager — said: “Bluntly speaking, I think that the number needs to be higher than some of the numbers that I’ve seen thrown around.”
Coyle advised the Common Council that the current market for city managers is “ultra-competitive” and that a salary would likely need to be somewhere between $160,000 to $200,000 to make the job competitive. According to Coyle, “If you were to pull up a list of existing searches of city managers with a population and budget the size of Ithaca’s, you will likely have a ranger that carries with it a top end of $200,000.” These numbers do not include fringe benefits for things like health care and retirement packages, which will come with added costs.
Coyle said that the average salary for city managers in New York State is about $160,000, with a low of about $125,000 and a high of about $250,000. The highest-paid city manager in the state is in New Rochelle, which has a population of 81,000 — much higher than the City of Ithaca.
According to 2018 statistics from the International City County Management Association, Coyle said that “In the segment of the population that Ithaca was in, the median manager pay was $165,000.” He continued by saying that “adjusted for inflation, that does put the number over the $200,000 range.”
Coyle told the committee that he’s had two individuals reach out to him who are interested in the position but that they are looking for a salary range between $175,000 to $210,000.
“I apologize if it’s sticker shock, but I want to be very transparent and truthful to you as far as what I see in the marketplace and what I think is competitive,” Coyle said. He added that the candidates attracted at the higher end of the range will “more than make up” for the costs through their “ability to drive efficiencies.”
While he believes that the numbers indicate that the salary for Ithaca’s first city manager needs to be increased, Coyle said, “At the end of the day, the Council needs to be comfortable with what they’re going to pay the individual regardless of what I say or think.”
Alderperson Robert Cantelmo expressed some concern regarding the disparity between what the public was told when the proposition went to referendum and the new recommended salary range for the position. He also questioned why the initial salary projection for the job was so low, given that data were available in 2018 showing that a city manager in a city of Ithaca’s size would receive a median salary of $165,000.
Alderperson Rob Gearhart — who was part of the initial working group that came up with the city manager salary estimates along with Alderperson Donna Fleming — responded to Cantelmo’s comments saying that using the phrase “slightly more than the Chief of Staff” in the initial salary estimates “might have been inappropriate.” Still, he said that “It is more than we would be paying the Chief of Staff. I think that was understood.”
Fleming also responded, “We talked quite a bit about this being budget neutral in the sense that one person would make more and the other person, namely the mayor, would make less.”
It’s currently uncertain what the Mayor’s salary will be. Still, conversations among the committee repeatedly referenced it being 1.5 to 2.5 times the pay of Common Council members, who currently make about $13,000. It’s also important to note that under the city manager form of government, the position of Chief of Staff would be eliminated, freeing up extra funds that can be allocated to the city manager’s salary to achieve a budget-neutral change in government structure.
Fleming continued saying, “Perhaps we failed to do thorough market research. I had thought the salary would be roughly $140,000 to $150,000. I’m very surprised by the $200,000 number.”
Alderperson Cynthia Brock explained that the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic and resulting inflation made it nearly impossible for the city to estimate potential salaries for the position correctly. However, given the fact that the city manager will have more responsibilities than the Chief of Staff, Brock said that “It does seem appropriate that a city manager would make more than a Chief of Staff…I think it’s absolutely reasonable that [the salary] is higher.”
Brock also mentioned that sticker shock at the recommended salary range is likely coming as a result of the city being behind on paying market-rate wages to employees across the board. “To a certain extent, our municipal department heads and staff across the board are not being paid market wages, so now, as we are looking to replace them…We are facing that sticker shock of not keeping up with market wages during this time,” Brock said. She added, “As difficult as this is, I think it’s essential.”
Since the initial salary projections for the position were drastically lower than what is now being discussed, Alderperson Jorge DeFendini said, “I can’t help but feel that we are in a very precarious situation.” DeFendini said that he doesn’t think the referendum would have failed if higher salary projections were included but that “there would have been more pause for discussion for a lot of folks who voted in favor of this.” He added, “I can’t help but feel that there’s going to be a lot of frustration over a lot of people feeling that they weren’t making the most informed decisions when they voted for this.”
Alderperson George McGonigal said that the new numbers are more than the council expected but that “it is what it is.” According to McGonigal, “If we want a good city manager, we’re gonna have to pay the freight.” He also mentioned that a large part of the job of the city manager would be to save money for the city, so any upfront costs regarding salaries and benefits will hopefully be balanced out by long-term savings that result from increased efficiency in city government.
In response to the concerns regarding the disparity between the city manager's salary that was initially projected, Gearhart said, “I wish we had a crystal ball when we were making these pitches to the public.” Gearhart agreed with McGonigal, saying that “the intent for having this form of government is that we’ll be more efficient…and that has some savings right there.” He added, “We still have yet to have a conversation about how much salary our mayor will make, so when we look at a combination, we may not be far off [from being budget neutral] depending on where we land with that.”
Ultimately, the committee did not agree to finalize any change in the salary range for the city manager. Committee members are awaiting additional salary information from Ian Coyle and will discuss the possibility of increasing the range at their August meeting.
