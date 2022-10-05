The team behind the planned City Harbor Development (located adjacent to the new Guthrie facility on Pier Road) seemed to come to the recent meeting of the City Planning Board prepared to defend design choices they had made to the structures to keep the project economically viable. Instead, they found themselves spending time defending their plans for one of the project’s amenities: a kayak ramp.
Steve Hugo of HOLT Architects went into considerable detail regarding the architectural updates, based on the quickly increasing costs of materials and inflationary pressures. A top-level set back, which is no longer mandated but which was originally included in the plans, has been removed and changes have been made to the roof design, all in an effort to keep the project financially feasible, he said. The board seemed satisfied with what they saw regarding those revisions.
However the plans for the development’s kayak ramp raised concerns both for their lack of detail and the ramp’s aesthetics.
While Whitham Planning and Design landscape architect Yifei Fan noted that the ramp was designed to National Park guidelines, Director of Planning, Building and Economic Development Lisa Nicholas explained that the Board needed to see more detailed renderings of how the kayak launch area would look in the context of the rest of the development.
Planning Board Chair Robert Lewis and board member Daniel Correa both expressed disappointment with the design of the current kayak plans, saying they wanted to see something that better matched the rest of the project’s design.
The development team, perhaps relieved that the focus was now on the ramp rather than the roof, agreed to return to the next month’s meeting with more fully realized and aesthetically pleasing kayak plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.