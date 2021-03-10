ITHACA, NY -- Over the course of the pandemic, City Harbor construction has experienced some delays, but things are starting to move again.
The Guthrie Medical office, a 60,000 square foot building on Willow Avenue, is back on schedule, according to Shawn Karney, associate vice president of regional operations for Guthrie Medical Group. Currently, the construction team is erecting the steel structure for the building.
“We had a few delays in construction with the weather and some other challenges with the pandemic, but overall we’re on good footing and really excited to see the steel going up on the building,” he said. If you drive by, you can see it from Route 13 and you can see that the building is taking shape.
The past few months have been consumed with driving piles into the ground to stabilize the earth and removing existing buildings like the Haunt, Karney said, although he made it a point to mention that the latter was “not really Guthrie’s portion of the involvement.”
Steelwork is expected to take a few more months and will be followed up with interior drywall work. The expected completion date for the medical office is late 2021 or early 2022, barring any more delays.
“What you’ll see through the spring and summer is just a lot of people on site working on building a medical office building and finishing out that space,” Karney said. “By the September or October timeframe, we’ll see a building looking like it’s ready to go.”
Construction of the City Harbor, which includes the promenade and 156 apartment units in the Point East and Point West buildings, has been a little slower.
In an interview with Lambrou Real Estate back in February, owner Costa Lambrou mentioned that they were dealing with some COVID-related financial issues due to banks not lending as much money during the pandemic, as well as some debate with the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT).
“They basically want traffic to flow more in the city, and we want pedestrians and bikes to have better access,” Lambrou explained about the DOT. “Between that and some other obscure code issues that came up because of the railroad tracks that bisect the waterfront, it will slow things down until those get resolved.”
Heather McDaniel, president of Ithaca Area Economic Development (IAED), echoed the issue of bank lending but spoke to the tax abatements City Harbor has received from the Tompkins County Industrial Development Agency (TCIDA), which provides a variety of tax incentives for new construction.
“Now that COVID has happened, we're seeing the banks pulling back,” she said. “They're requiring more and more equity investment and less bank financing, so the return on investment margins for a developer become lower and lower. We stepped in as a way to support.”
At a Planning and Development Board meeting on Feb. 23, David Herrick, lead civil engineer for the project for local engineering firm T.G. Miller, P.C., pitched a change to the project plans for City Harbor. The new plan added a mechanical room to the Point East building that would support the heat exchange system for all of the City Harbor buildings and the Guthrie medical office building.
“If you've been down to Willow Avenue you’ll know Guthrie is well ahead … however they need the heat exchange ... in order to heat and cool when they are ready for occupancy which will be later this year or early next year,” Herrick said.
The Board was in favor of the proposed changes but had mild concerns about the temporary structure becoming permanent. Under the plans, the mechanical room would be considered a temporary structure until the Point East Building is actually built.
“When you approve multi-stage projects, there's always the possibility that some unforeseen circumstances come to be and for reasons that none of us anticipate, maybe the Point East building never gets built and this temporary structure is still standing five years from now,” said Garrick Blalock, member of the board and liaison to the Board of Public Works.
To remedy this, the board created a condition in the resolution that said if the temporary structure remained after a specific number of years, it would have to come back to the board for a second look.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.