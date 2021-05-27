American Flag
ITHACA, NY -- City of Ithaca offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day this Monday, May 31. The collection of trash and yard waste will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week (ie: if your normal pick up day is Monday, your trash will be picked up on Tuesday). 
 
For more info, visit CityofIthaca.com.

