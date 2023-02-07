At the start of their Feb. 1 meeting, Ithaca City Common Council voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Kris Haines-Sharp to take over the vacant Fifth Ward seat. The position was formerly held by current Mayor Laura Lewis.
Lewis was appointed to the mayoral position by former longtime mayor Svante Myrick at the start of 2022 while she was still representing the Fifth Ward on the Common Council. As a result, she has held two positions in local government simultaneously for the last year. This is changing with the appointment of Haines-Sharp.
In her interview with Mayor Laura Lewis, 3rd Ward Alderperson Rob Gearhart, and 5th Ward Alderperson Robert Gesualdo Cantelmo (posted publicly to the City’s YouTube page), Haines-Sharp said she is a longtime Ithacan.
“I've lived in Ithaca for almost 24 years and I've lived within two blocks of where I currently live the entire time,” she said. “So I feel very connected to this neighborhood and to the people.”
Haines-Sharp said that she “sees the role of an alderperson as a representative for the neighborhood and the ward in which that person comes from.”
She also got the chance to explain what she thinks she would bring to the Council.
“Right now I think that there's a need for trust building, transparency and collaboration,” she said, adding that she would bring a real desire for effective communication and collaboration to the Common Council.
Haines-Sharp said she believes Ithaca’s biggest challenges right now are the fiscal limitations of what the city can provide versus what the community needs and wants, and the “disconnect” between city workers and Common Council.
“I'm not attributing any blame,” she said. “I'm just saying that it seems to be that there's a disconnect.”
According to Haines-Sharp, working to bridge that disconnect with clear communication is one of her top priorities.
Haines-Sharp is married to the City of Ithaca’s fire marshal and told the Common Council that there may be occasions where she has to abstain from a particular vote to avoid a perception of a conflict of interest.
“I do think that my thinking is my own thinking. And I'm representing constituents, but I want to acknowledge that there might be some situations where I need to recognize that that relationship exists,” said Haines-Sharp.
Was her husband the one speaking before I spoke? He used a really aggressive tone while addressing council. I would be concerned about domestic violence in their home.
