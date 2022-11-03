It was a packed house at last night's City of Ithaca Common Council meeting where conversations regarding the cities commitments to its employees in the cities 2023 budget were the main topic of conversation.
Members of almost every public sector labor union in the area were in attendance, including individuals from the Department of Public Works, as well as the Ithaca Police and Fire Departments. During a lengthy public comment period, city employees confronted the common council over issues with wages and contract negotiations.
A civil engineer at the Department of Public Works, Ethan Bodnaruk told the common council that “worker benefits have been steadily eroding” and “morale issues are stemming from how contracts are negotiated.”
According to Bodnaruk, “I'm concerned that it's increasingly difficult to maintain staffing in parts of the city like treatment plants, DPW and water and sewer.” He continued saying that surrounding municipalities are paying higher wages, and workers who do the dirty and demanding job of installing water and sewer pipes will make more money plowing or driving trucks for other communities.
Workers who do stay are increasingly taking on second jobs to make ends meet, meaning they won't be available for things like emergency water main breaks in the winter. Bodnaruk said that Ithaca “prides itself on being a progressive city that is labor and worker friendly. But I don't see that in how the city handles contract negotiations and keeping pace with pay in the industry.”
According to city union members, negotiations between the bargaining units and the city's legal staff are not working. One audience member said that “management gave themselves much higher raises than they are agreeing to give everyone else salaries are public.” They continued saying, “The bargaining units and contracts process is arbitrary and unfair. I need the city to pay its staff wages that are keeping pace with the times and I also want the raises benefits and holidays to be allocated fairly across the board.”
A building maintenance manager for the city of Ithaca named Steve told the common council that he “has 14 people that are excellent workers that are being underpaid.” According to Steve, he is having issues retaining employees in the solid waste division because workers are able to get paid more if they work “anywhere else.”
“We are our essential workers. And we deserve proper compensation,” said Steve. He continued saying, “My counterpart at the county makes $11,000 a year more than I do. And he has less responsibility. Think about that.”
Jean Grace, who worked for the City of Ithaca for 12 years said that city policy concerning wages and benefits is preventing new worker recruitment and reducing worker retention. It’s also reducing the quality of services for residents of the city. According to Grace, “the city focuses on reducing costs by decreasing employee benefits and negotiating the lowest possible wages workers will accept with no regard for the cost of living changes or inflation.”
Grace told the common council, “While other employers are raising wages to attract new workers, the city continues its philosophy of reducing benefits and suppressing wage increases to keep costs down.” She continued saying, “Maybe the city thinks that they can balance the budget on the backs of the workers and keep those costs artificially low. We're here to tell you that that is a mistake.”
Other members of the community urged the common council to consider televising meetings on cable, similarly to how they livestream on YouTube. One community member said, “we as a community need this meeting to be televised on cable. It's always been on cable. And during the you know COVID It's been on YouTube, it has to come back to cable. You can have it on YouTube, but have it on cable. There's a lot of people without computers.” They continued saying, “I think it should be in your budget to put it back on pay.”
Brooks Hendricks, who works in the city engineering department told the common council about changes made to his health care plan that will save money for the city but negatively impact his family. According to Hendricks, “we're going to be changing our healthcare from the indemnity plan to the platinum plan, which is about a $5,700 savings for the city.” He continued saying, “they're taking and spending less on my employment and my position than they did last year. And I'm just wondering if that's really what common counsel's message to their employees is — that we'd like you to work for less than you did last year.”
Another community member said, “it's a disservice to reduce the city's insurance from the indemnity plan to the platinum plan without appropriately compensating workers for this reduction in health coverage.”
The President of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association, Thomas Condzella also spoke during the public comment period. Condzella said, “In the past two years, we've made strides in implementing many of the recommendations that reimagining Public Safety has performed, some of them implemented in full while others we continue to work on such as Officer wellness and community healing, which are both critical to our success.” He continued saying, “the PBA is ready to move forward with many of the suggestions of the reimagining process, including unarmed officers joining us in the field.”
However, Condzella also said that the PBA is still concerned about Recommendation One of the reimagining process which would create a new department and transfer some of the work that police officers are currently responsible for to unarmed civilian personnel. According to Condzella, “giving away the work of sworn police officers will never work as it is unacceptable and disrespectful to organized labor. It is also union busting.”
Finally, Condzella said that in order to begin to address staffing issues at IPD, “Police officers and potential applicants need to hear clearly that the police department is not slated for Abolishment.”
