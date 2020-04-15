A collaboration between several local partners has resulted in the establishment of the Small Business Resilience Fund, a $390,000 fund designed to support small businesses with forgivable loans during the severe economic downturn that has resulted from the coronavirus outbreak.
The partners include Tompkins County Development Corporation, the City of Ithaca, the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency, Cornell University, the Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Ithaca Alliance and the Tompkins County Workforce Investment Board. According to a press release announcement, Alternatives Federal Credit Union will manage the money, disbursing approved loans to companies within three days of the submission of their applications. Cornell University is contributing $100,000 of the total $390,000 in the fund.
Loan submissions will be accepted on a rolling basis, with the first period beginning April 15, with approvals by April 21 and closings by April 25.
To qualify, companies must be located in Tompkins County; must have been operating before Feb. 15, 2020; must have 25 or fewer employees; must have $2.5 million or less in gross revenues each year; and must meet one of the following: be public facing and be directly impacted by the public health distancing requirements, like retail, coffee shops or food service as noted in the press released, or having experienced a 25 percent decline in revenues, at minimum, since March 1, 2020.
Each loan will be a maximum of $5,000, and will have a zero-percent interest rate and an 18 month term. If the recipient of the loan is still in business and operating on Dec. 1, 2020, the loan will be forgiven.
“Ithaca is one of the best small cities in America, in part because of its beauty, diversity, and strong community spirit,” said Cornell University President Martha E. Pollack in the press release. “Our small businesses are the backbone of our local life, drawing people to Ithaca from around the region, and serving as employers and economic drivers, as well as contributors to the common good. “Cornell University is pleased to support the Small Business Resilience Fund and we stand united with all who are working to help to address our community’s pressing needs in this challenging time.”
Businesses interested in applying can go to this link to see full details and fill out an application.
Mayor Svante Myrick described it as a bridge to help small companies survive the public health crisis during a Facebook live address following the announcement of the fund.
“Local small businesses have been hit hard, and we all need to do what we can to support them and give them a fighting chance to withstand the COVID-19 crisis," Myrick said in the press release. "Fortunately, we have an incredibly creative, collaborative and resilient community. This fund is just one more example of how we are coming together to support our local small businesses and I’m proud that the City has been able to play a role in pulling this together with our partners on behalf of businesses throughout Tompkins County.”
