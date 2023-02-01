As part of an $8.5 million funding initiative for infrastructure and community development projects across New York State, Senators Chuck Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand have helped Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca access funding for flood mitigation and solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations.
“This funding will be transformative for the Southern Tier,” Gillibrand said. “It will upgrade our aging infrastructure, protect our communities from flooding, and help non-profits provide critically needed services”
The City of Ithaca will receive $1.3 million for flood mitigation and resilience efforts. The funding will support the design and construction of flood mitigation measures, such as flood barriers and making improvements to the stormwater system. The city hopes that these improvements will help prevent its flood-prone waterways from overflowing their banks when rainfall increases and ice melts as the weather warms.
These measures have the potential to reduce or eliminate 100-year flood risks affecting residential and commercial properties. This comes at a critical time for the city since large swaths of city land have been included within FEMA’s updated Flood Zone Boundaries that were released earlier this year.
According to the updated flood boundaries, all of Southwest Ithaca, most of Fall Creek and Northside and large portions of Southside and Downtown that were not previously included in FEMA’s 1981 boundaries are now in an “AE” flood zone. Residents who own property in an “AE” zone are required to have flood insurance, which can cost thousands of dollars and must be renewed annually.
This project will increase the City of Ithaca’s resilience and enhance its ability to withstand the effects of climate change.
“We're grateful for the leadership of Sen. Schumer and Sen. Gillibrand in delivering this funding which will allow the City to start an extensive design process for this important flood mitigation project,” Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis said. “The funds will be used in conjunction with FEMA grant funding, if awarded, to construct improvements that will reduce or eliminate flood risk in many parts of the City.”
The $8.5 million funding package also allocated $128,000 to Tompkins County for a new electric vehicle (EV) charging project. The funding will support the installation of a fleet of EV ARC standalone solar-powered charging stations.
These charging stations fit in the space of a standard parking space and feature an array of solar panels to charge an electric vehicle directly from the sun. The charging stations can charge up to six vehicles at a time.
In the event of power loss at a location with vehicles in the County fleet, these new stations will be able to continually charge vehicles, and support other critical loads, helping alleviate this concern. It also helps avoid costly utility interconnections and enhances mobility.
This project will allow Tompkins County to purchase multiple units and place them in locations that would benefit from increased resiliency.
Tompkins County Legislature Chairwoman Shauna Black said, “Thank you to senators Schumer and Gillibrand for their continued support of Tompkins County. As a county we strive to reduce our carbon footprint and are very fortunate to have received federal funding for a solar powered electric vehicle charging station.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.