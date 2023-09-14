The City of Ithaca and Cornell University have reached a 21-year agreement to increase the university's voluntary annual contribution to the city from $1.6 million to $4 million. The announcement was made in a joint statement released by Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis and Cornell University President Martha Pollack on September 14.
The agreement comes one week after Mayor Laura Lewis released a statement on September 7 announcing that the City of Ithaca had paused its negotiations with Cornell to increase the University's payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) as of August 11.
According to the joint statement, the increase is effective immediately and will see Cornell provide an additional $2.4 million to the City over its current-year contribution of $1.6 million. In addition, the $4 million contribution will be adjusted annually for inflation for the entire length of the 21-year MOU.
Adjusting the contribution to the rate of inflation has worried some who wished to see a larger increase from Cornell because the university has grown much faster than the rate of inflation over the last 20 years. If you adjust the contribution to inflation instead of adjusting it to the growth of Cornell, that means Cornell’s contribution will actually decrease over 20 years compared to the size of their budget.
The agreement is a compromise between the City and Cornell, as the negotiations began with the City requesting an increase in voluntary contributions to $8 million.
The City came to the $8 million number by requesting 25% of what Cornell would owe if it paid property taxes to the city. Since Cornell’s tax-exempt real estate holdings represent about 45% of the City’s assessed property value, if it weren’t tax-exempt, it would owe the city $33 million — and 25% of $33 million is $8 million. Cornell responded to the $8 million request by offering an increase to $3.15, which the City countered with a request for $5 million. Then negotiations paused as both entities could not agree on what constitutes a fair contribution, and Cornell signaled that they were unwilling to exceed an increase of $3.15 million.
As a result of the breakdown in negotiations, for a short time, it looked like Cornell would not be providing any voluntary contribution to Ithaca at all in 2024, leaving the city with a $1.6 million hole in the budget.
However, following a brief pause, it seems like Cornell returned to the table with an offer of $4 million, and the City’s negotiators were willing to take it. It’s possible that the uncertainty the first round of negotiations ended in resulted in the City being more willing to compromise to avoid a budget shortfall.
The individuals who negotiated on behalf of the City included Mayor Laura Lewis, Common Council member Rob Gearhart, Common Council member Kris Haines-Sharp, Chief of Staff Deb Mohlenhoff, City Controller Steve Thayer, and City Attorney Ari Lavine. Cornell’s negotiating team consisted of Vice President for University Relations Joel Malina, Vice President for Budget and Planning Laura Syer, Vice President for Finance Simon Allen, Associate Vice President for Community Relations Gary Stewart, and Associate General Counsel Jared Pittman.
The statement continues saying, “80% of each year’s contribution will be unrestricted,” which will enable the City to decide how to invest the funds “for the well-being of City residents.” The remaining 20% would “support city infrastructure and other priority projects of mutual interest.” The agreement will also see Cornell “provide a $100,000 annual grant for a Cornell faculty member to collaborate with the City on issues such as sustainability.”
Pollack has said that Cornell will continue to provide annual funding to support community resources such as TCAT, the Community Housing Development Fund, the Ithaca City School District, and numerous local non-profits. Additionally, Cornell will continue supporting a range of municipal-like services that support the Ithaca campus, such as public safety, snow removal, sidewalk construction, and paving.
While the City was able to negotiate an increase to $4 million, local advocacy groups like the Make Cornell Pay Coalition have said that Cornell would need to increase its contribution to around $11 million for the City to address staffing and wage issues among city staff, as well as make services like TCAT free.
The Fair Share Campaign has also repeatedly asked the City to stop negotiating and use the time before the current MOU expires in 2024 to educate themselves about how other municipalities that are home to Ivy League universities have pressured them to increase their voluntary contributions beyond $4 million and even pay taxes on some properties that qualify for tax-exemption.
The agreement is subject to final approval by the Common Council.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.