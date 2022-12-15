Ithaca is considering a resolution that would reduce speed limits in the city from 30 mph to 25 in an effort to promote driver and pedestrian safety, says Alderperson and head of the City Administration Committee Robert Gesualdo Cantelmo.
During a recent interview Cantelmo said that the resolution is “extremely important to adopt” and something that previous councils have worked on implementing.
According to Cantelmo, “this year Albany changed state law to allow cities to lower their speed limits from 30 miles an hour minimum to a 25 mile an hour minimum”
Advocates of reducing speed limits such as Cantelmo say there is a lot of data showing that this 5 mph reduction “significantly increases safety outcomes for drivers for pedestrians and for cyclists.”
Cantelmo continued saying, “when you're looking at 30 to 25 mph change, you're only looking at an average travel time increase of 24 seconds per mile. It sounds like it's not like it's not a huge change, but the data shows that it has a huge impactful on people's ability to travel safely in the community.”
There are more than 100 speed limit signs posted around the city and Cantelmo said that estimates for “both the cost of the signs themselves, as well as the labor to replace them would be a total of about $30,000.”
This doesn’t include changing the signs along portions of Route 13, 79, 96 and 89 which are owned by the State and not under city jurisdiction.
In response to questions about how the city plans on enforcing the reduction in speed limits given the fact that staffing at IPD is at a low of just 22 officers Cantelmo said, “we're looking at how we can work with Albany to get home rule authorization to look into things like red light cameras and speed cameras.”
He continued saying, “We're also really committed, as we've seen in the budget this year, to keeping the existing number of positions at IPD full. So when there is a solution to the staffing problem some of the staffing challenges will be moderated to an extent.”
Even though people nationwide tend to view speed limit signs as a suggestion more than they do as a mandate, “evidence shows just changing the posted speed limit reduces the amount that people who are speeding by,” according to Cantelmo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.