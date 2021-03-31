Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. High 36F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.