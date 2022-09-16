At a special in-service training meeting of the Ithaca Common Council, Acting Mayor Laura Lewis said that the City budget will be presented on October 5 and the first public hearing on the budget will be held one week later on October 12.
Lewis also noted that all public meetings will be shift to a hybrid form moving forward. The voting body will meet in person while staff and the public will be able to participate and watch via Zoom and using the City's YouTube channel. Lewis acknowledged there will be some hiccups as everyone adjusts to the hybrid form, and asked for the same degree of patience that was shown at the beginning of the pandemic when meetings shifted to the fully remote form.
During the training portion of the meeting Council first heard from City Controller Steve Thayer who gave a Budgeting 101 presentation, describing the process, explaining the city's financial needs and constraints, and offering definitions of the sometimes obscure financial terms thrown around during budget discussions.
Mike Thorne, Superintendent of Public Works, presented next, describing his department's organization, outlining the responsibilities of each division in the department, pointing out the ongoing staffing problems, and stressing the challenge of meeting the increasing workload required by aging infrastructure with a decreasing workforce. He pointed out areas where financial and labor limitations force delayed short- and mid-term maintenance, leading to higher long-term costs.
Finally, Lisa Nicholas, Director Planning and Development presented on the wide ranging functions and responsibilities of her department. Nicholas discussed the Department's requirement to interact with three different Quasi-Judicial Boards—The Planning & Development Board, The Board of Zoning Appeals, and the Ithaca Landmarks Preservation Commission—along with the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency, its recent successes, and its ongoing requirement of balancing the City's goals and initiatives with private interests.
